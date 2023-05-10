"When are they getting locked up": Tequan Hines ice cream video sparks outrage online

Tequan Hines and his wife Asia from Portsmouth, Virginia, were slammed by the internet for licking ice cream from a carton and putting it back in the freezer at a supermarket. The couple pulled this prank recently and uploaded a clip of the same on their Instagram account. After it drew outrageous reactions from people online, they deleted the video.

The video which was being filmed by Tequan Hines, showed the couple making their way down the aisle where the freezers were kept in a local supermarket. He then encouraged Asia to open a tub of ice cream and lick the top while making sure nobody was looking. Tequan Hines continued to record Asia doing as he said before asking her to hold it over her shoulder so he could have a taste as well.

Tequan hurried his wife out of fear of getting caught as they had no intention of buying the tub in the first place and only wanted to lick the ice cream as a prank. Once they put the tub back in the freezer, they rushed out of the place while trying to hold back their laughter.

The video was reposted on Twitter by @rahsh33m and it left netizens seething. Several Twitter users to the comments section of their post and shared their views on the same.

"This is a felony" - Internet criticizes Virginia couple Tequan Hines and Asia for their actions

Even though Tequan Hines and Asia deleted the video from their shared Instagram account, it was reposted on Twitter and garnered over six million views. It instantly sparked outrage and netizens were disgusted by the incident. Many suggested that the couple should be put in jail for this.

One Twitter user @Craftylishus211 seemed to have recognized the supermarket as Walmart and mentioned the retail store in a tweet, to bring the incident to their attention.

Other incidents of tampering with ice cream tubs at supermarkets

A similar incident took place in March 2020. A person named D'Adrien L'Quinn Anderson from Port Arthur, Australia, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he licked the inside of a Blue Bell ice cream tub at a Walmart in Texas and kept it back on the shelf.

Anderson also got an additional 180 days of probation. He was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and $1,565 in restitution to the ice cream company Blue Bell Creameries.

In July 2019 as well, a woman did a similar thing and sent the internet into a fit of rage. She posted a video of herself licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and then putting it back on the shelf. She was later tracked down by Texas police and could have received a sentence of up to 20 years. Texas Police had plans of arresting her on a second-degree felony charge of tampering.

At the time, Blue Bell told CBS News that the ice cream tub that was tampered with by the woman was never sold. A spokesman from the ice cream maker said:

“Our staff recognised the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case.”

Tequan Hines and his wife Asia have not yet been charged by the police. The couple has also not addressed the subject yet since deleting the original video from their Instagram account.

