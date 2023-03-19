When did Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero get married? Jane the Virgin star welcomes first child with husband

American actress Gina Rodriguez welcomed her first child with her husband, Joe LoCicero. The newborn comes after Rodriguez and LoCicero tied the knot on May 4, 2019.

On March 18, the 38-year-old actress confirmed the news to PopSugar but did not reveal any details about the name or the sex of the child. The duo has also not made any announcements related to the birth of their child.

The actress recently gave birth to her and her husband Joe LoCicero's first child.



The Jane the Virgin actress was enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles with her baby strapped to her chest in a carrier on Saturday.

The news comes after Page Six shared pictures of the Jane the Virgin star taking a stroll in Los Angeles with her newborn strapped to her chest.

In the pictures, Gina Rodriguez kept it casual with a black tee, joggers, and sneakers while the baby was covered under a blanket.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero first crossed each other's paths in 2016 while shooting for the romantic comedy series Jane the Virgin, where the latter played the role of a male stripper.

However, they did not begin dating until six months later, when they ran into each other in a boxing gym.

They made their red carpet debut in January 2017 at the SAG Awards. In July 2018, rumors began swirling that Rodriguez was engaged after she shared a picture with a ring on her finger. A month later, she confirmed the news to several outlets.

In the February 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan, Gina Rodriguez gushed about her partner, saying:

"Dating Joe was a new experience for me because I put myself first. For so long, I put every man in front of me. As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner! And the man has to be the more powerful one. It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn’t want me to dim my light for his ego."

In May of the same year, they were married in an intimate ceremony officiated by Gina's former co-star Justin Baldoni.

The duo appeared in several pictures on each other's Instagram handles. In July 2022, Gina and Joe announced that they were expecting their first child together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gina Rodriguez shared a video montage that featured a short snippet of a positive pregnancy test.

The Miss Bala actress told Entertainment Tonight that her husband is training himself ahead of the arrival of their baby.

"My husband is training to be my doula. He's really next level. He's magical. He's definitely the better half, so I'm hoping that he'll just go on in there and pull our baby out."

The duo has since flaunted their baby bump at several red-carpet events.

