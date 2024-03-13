When was Jaylin Brown last seen? Iowa City police search for 12-year-old boy missing for over a week

The Iowa City Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in locating 12-year-old Jaylin Brown, who has been missing for over a week. Brown was last seen on the morning of Friday, March 1, when he left for school on the bus and has not returned home since.

Authorities are actively searching for the missing teenager and urge anyone with information about Jaylin Brown's whereabouts to come forward.

Standing at approximately 5'11" and weighing 125 pounds, Jaylin Brown was last seen in a gray hoodie, black pants with white stripes, and carrying a black backpack, as reported by CBS.

Those with information about Jaylin Brown's whereabouts are being asked to reach out to the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

In a similar incident, the Texas Center for the Missing recently issued an urgent Amber Alert for 12-year-old E'minie Hughes, who disappeared from her Houston home on February 22, 2024. The alert indicated her last known location as the 7700 block of Waterchase Dr. Houston, TX 77489 on February 22, 2024, at 1:40 am.

Adding to the distressing circumstances, E'minie's mother, Shannon Williams, reported her missing on February 23, but the official Amber Alert was delayed, being issued five days later.

With authorities, including the Houston Police Department, raising concerns about the possibility of E'minie becoming a victim of sex trafficking, urgent community cooperation is sought to provide any information that could aid in locating her.

The last known interaction between Shannon Williams and E'minie occurred on Thursday evening. When Williams awoke on Friday, her daughter was gone. Surveillance footage from their home, as reported by KPRC, captured a girl, seemingly E'minie, running toward a dark Dodge Ram on Waterchase Drive in Missouri City around 1:40 am on Friday. The video then abruptly cuts off, leaving crucial questions unanswered.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras, as reported by KKTV, provided additional details. They recorded a truck driving down Hughes' street, with a young girl seen entering the vehicle before it vanished. Williams mentioned the car didn't look familiar, and E'minie Hughes cannot access ride-share applications like Uber.