When did Kit Hoover and Crowley Sullivan separate? Access Hollywood anchor files for divorce from husband after nearly 25 years of marriage

Kit Hoover, co-anchor of Access Hollywood, has recently filed for divorce from Crowley Sullivan, her estranged husband of 25 years. According to court records acquired by Page Six on Friday, April 4, Hoover submitted the materials to the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 26.

As per the same source, she stated that their separation was due to "irreconcilable differences." The announcement was made about a year after Kit Hoover and Crowley Sullivan separated.

On December 4, 2024, People magazine initially broke the story. However, according to Page Six's April 4 article, the incident occurred seven months prior, as the now-former couple placed their formal date of separation as May 1, 2024.

Nevertheless, Kit Hoover commemorated 22 years of marriage with an Instagram post back in 2021, where she wrote in the caption:

“Holy Cow…22 years married. Happy Anniversary!!!! 💙(a nod to the Cubs 🐻 and Harry Caray who my husband met the same weekend he met me - I don’t ask which was more meaningful-😂)” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

Kit Hoover and her former husband separated almost 1 year ago

According to Page Six's December report, news of Kit Hoover and Crowley Sullivan's divorce reportedly broke in 2024 after Hoover was often spotted without her wedding ring. Among these was a recent Instagram post with images from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Additionally, as per US Magazine's December 4 report, she has been claiming to be "single" for some time. According to the same source, Hoover's failure to share Instagram pictures of herself with Sullivan and her apparent removal of her wedding band in recent months have fueled the rumour.

Now, after four months, Hoover has officially filed for divorce. In addition, the 54-year-old host is requesting shared legal and physical custody of their 18-year-old son, Crowley Jr., who is identified in the document as a minor.

Hoover and the CEO of Athlete Advantage have a son and two daughters, Hayes (21) and Campbell (22). She stated in legal documents that they agreed on spousal support.

According to US Magazine (April 4), Hoover interviewed Elizabeth Hurley for her podcast, The Coop With Kit, in December 2024.

During the interview, the actress was asked how to keep up ties with her ex-partners. Kit Hoover said:

“How do you maintain that? I mean, it’s one thing to say it, but I know you really live it.. Any nuggets you could share on that?”

Hurley then went on to say that she views her ex-partners as family. She further said:

“I wouldn’t know how to not have them in my life, in a way, because it would really be like not talking to my brother again… Or a family member. I do feel like they’re family and still have all those same feelings that you have for family…."

Kit Hoover further talked candidly with Woman's World earlier that year about juggling her busy schedule and seeking a work-life balance. Hoover said, per Access Hollywood's July 29, 2021 report:

“I love my work and I’m so grateful for it, but being a working mom, wife and daughter, it’s impossible to do everything well all of the time.... There are times you can’t be where you need to be and so different aspects might suffer, but if I try to be present where I am, things usually work out.”

The TV star also revealed that she relished their little time together with Sullivan and their kids, saying:

“My husband, kids and I have never been big TV watchers, but we’ve been having a blast bingeing shows these days!”

The pair has not discussed their split in public as of yet. Nevertheless, Page Six did not immediately hear back from Hoover's representatives.

