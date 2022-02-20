When did Lily James and Michael Shuman start dating? 'Pam & Tommy' star seemingly goes Instagram official with rumored boyfriend

English actress Lily James has made her relationship with Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman Instagram official.

On February 17, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring sunsets and herself enjoying the waterfront views.

One of the pictures showed her rumored boyfriend Shuman's head from the back, although the actress did not tag him in it.

In addition to her shot of the musician, Lily shared a series of pictures of herself posing against stunning backdrops during an idyllic getaway.

Lily James and Michael Shuman have been dating for several months now

best of lily james @badpostslily Lily and her boyfriend Michael Shuman out in Los Angeles yesterday (02/04) 📸 Lily and her boyfriend Michael Shuman out in Los Angeles yesterday (02/04) 📸 https://t.co/5RfTgPUMWR

Lily and Michael were first spotted getting cozy and kissing in February 2021 in England, where the musician was shooting for her forthcoming film What's Love Got to Do With It?

In April of that year, the duo were spotted holding each other's hands in Los Angeles. Reportedly, James flew down from the UK to meet Shuman's parents - Ira Shuman, a former executive production manager for Walt Disney, who has worked on films such as Janet Shuman, The Wedding Singer and Strange Days. Four months later, the pair were photographed grabbing a smoothie and doing some PDA.

The seven-time Grammy nominee Michael Shuman is associated with two bands - Queens of the Stone Age since 2007, and another one formed with with two best friends, Mini Mansions, since 2009.

A look at Lily James and Michael Shuman's previous relationships

James previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith. After five years together, the couple split in December 2019, reconciled in May 2020, then split again in December 2020.

James sparked romance rumors with Chris Evans in summer 2020. They were first spotted together in early July of that year while sharing a taxi after leaving Mark's Club. They were later seen enjoying ice cream in a park near Buckingham Palace.

Lily James has largely kept her personal life private since becoming the subject of worldwide scrutiny when photos surfaced showing her and actor Dominic West eating outside with their mutual agent, Angharad Wood, in October 2020.

Dominic and Lily enjoyed a two-day vacation in Italy where they rode a scooter through Rome with the former appearing to lean over and kiss the actress at one point.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan