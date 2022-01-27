Lily James: 5 lesser-known facts about the 'Pam & Tommy' star

Lily James is well-known among TV and film fans as a rising talent with broad appeal across genres. She is breathtakingly beautiful and has an incredible range. Despite being a British native, the actress has mastered the American accent, which has helped her enormously in her Hollywood career.

Pam & Tommy, Cinderella, Downtown Abby, Wrath of the Titans, and Fast Girls are among the many films to feature her in leading roles.

In this article, we bring you up-to-date with some of the lesser-known facts about Lily James.

5 Lily James facts you probably didn't know

1) Her real name isn't Lily James

Lily James has such a cool ring to it, doesn't it? However, Lily, like many others who enter the world of show business, decided that her birth name was not a suitable fit and adopted a stage name that has become an important part of her celebrity persona.

Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson is her given name, and admittedly, it's quite a mouthful. Imagine being forced to read that at an award ceremony. It's unclear why the actress didn't just call herself Lily Thomson, but her stage name has certainly served her well.

2) Acting runs in her family

A person might acquire the passion for a career like acting in a variety of ways. Some were inspired to take up acting after watching an impactful movie as a child. Others experience it later in life, seemingly by mistake. Then there are those that have acting in their blood.

Helen Horton in Superman III (1983) (Image via IMDb)

Lily happens to be the granddaughter of Helen Horton, who has more than 70 film credits to her name, including Alien (1979) and Superman III (1983), in a career that spanned over six decades.

3) Her claim to fame

While James has certainly created a name for herself in Hollywood in recent years, her claim to fame came as Lady Rose MacClare in the British television series Downtown Abbey. James joined the show at the start of its third season and continues to play a regular part in it.

James in Downtown Abbey (Image via TheMirror.com)

She has made no indication of leaving the show at this time because, like the saying goes, why fix something that isn't broken?

4) Lily James was to be one of the evil stepsisters in 'Cinderella'

Lily secured the lead in Cinderella (2015), she had originally auditioned for the role of one of the film's wicked stepsisters. Nevertheless, her stunning blonde locks allowed her to step into the starring role, and she certainly did it justice.

5) The young mother's daughter

Hayley Atwell, also a British native, plays Lily's onscreen mother in Cinderella. Many people may be surprised to learn that Atwell is only seven years James' senior.

While this minor detail may not appear to be significant on the surface, it speaks to the professionalism and talent of both actresses, who, despite their age differences, were able to create the right chemistry and dynamic in the film.

