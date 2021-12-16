[Watch] Jos Buttler takes 'Superman' catch down leg-side to send Marcus Harris packing in 2nd Ashes Test

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took a stunning catch behind the stumps to send Marcus Harris packing on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test. Buttler dove at full stretch to his right to take a one-handed blinder as the Australia opener edged it down the leg-side off Stuart Broad.

The catch gave England their first breakthrough in the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, as Harris walked off for 3 off 28 deliveries.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat.

However, the early proceedings were dominated by the bowlers as Australia struggled to score.

The hosts were 15/1 at Drinks in the first session.

Stuart Broad rapped David Warner and Harris a good few times on the pads, but England lost two reviews in the process. Harris had also survived an earlier scare after he was given out LBW, but a review showed the ball was missing stumps.

Broad, however, persisted and finally got his man with a back of a length delivery that Harris scuffed.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match in Adelaide hours before the start of play due to him coming in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case on the eve of the game.

Cummins will now have to self-isolate for seven days.

Steve Smith will captain.



Michael Neser will debut. CONFIRMED: Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Adelaide Test.Steve Smith will captain.Michael Neser will debut. #Ashes CONFIRMED: Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Adelaide Test.Steve Smith will captain.Michael Neser will debut. #Ashes

Steve Smith leads the team in Adelaide in Cummins' absence.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins did not breach any biosecurity protocol ahead of the second Ashes Test and that the 28-year-old went into isolation as soon as he was made aware of the situation.

Australia are playing the second Ashes Test without Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, with Jhye Richardson and debutant Michael Neser replacing their two premium pacers.

England, meanwhile, brought back veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in place of Mark Wood and Jack Leach

Australia came into the match leading The Ashes 1-0, having won the opener in Brisbane.

