When did Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards meet? 'Miracle Mile' co-stars reveal secret wedding 

American actress Mare Winningham and actor Anthony Edwards have taken a major step forward in their relationship, albeit quietly.

In an interview with media outlet Esquire, which was published on February 11, the 59-year-old actor revealed that he and Winningham eloped in 2021 in a private ceremony. The actor said that their secret ceremony had "just the two of them and an old friend to officiate" it.

"We're too old to throw weddings."

He further went on to praise his 62-year-old wife, Winningham.

"She's just spectacular. She's an amazing singer, she's a wonderful actress and she's an incredible person."

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards met on a movie set

Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham in Miracle Mile (1988)

The couple first met each other 35 years ago while screen testing for the lead roles of the 1985 romantic-comedy film The Sure Thing.

Although John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga bagged the roles, Mare and Anthony got a chance to reunite on the set of Miracle Mile, their apocalyptic thriller romance from 1988.

Although the actors married different people, they remained close friends during their respective marriages as well as during their separations.

Both stars reconnected when they moved to New York City as singletons. Eventually, sparks flew between the two before they eloped and tied the knot in secret in 2021.

Winningham and Edwards have found love all over again

mare winningham and anthony edwards eloped a couple months ago after being friends for 35 years



i approve! i realize more important things are happening, but mare winningham and anthony edwards eloped a couple months ago after being friends for 35 years??i approve! https://t.co/LkZywPZWLI

The St. Elmo's Fire actress was first married to actor A. Martinez from 1981 to 1982.

She then went on to marry William Mapel, a technical advisor, the same year. Together, they share five children - sons Patrick, Happy Atticus, Jack, and daughter Calla Louise, who all carry the last name, Mapel. Their eldest child, Riley, passed away in 2005. The two were married for 14 years before calling it quits in 1996.

Mare Winningham married for the third time, this time to musician Jason Trucco. The two were married for four years, from 2008 to 2012.

Anthony, on the other hand, was previously married to Jeanine Lobell from 1994 to 2015. The former duo share four children - Esme Edwards, Bailey Edwards, Poppy Edwards and Wallis Edwards.

