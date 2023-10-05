When is the McRib coming back in 2023? Where to find, possible return date, and all you need to know

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, McDonald's has confirmed that its fan-favorite McRib is coming back to its menu next month for a limited time. The item was supposed to be removed from the fast food franchise's menu after its grand "Farewell Tour" back in November 2022.

Talking about the reason why it was brought back, the company told the New York Post and Today:

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib."

Rumors about the menu item's return first circulated in late September after a popular snack-focused Instagram account, @snackolator, shared a post about its comeback, with the caption:

"Woah! Last fall the McRib went on a ‘Farewell Tour,’ but it’s coming back this November!... I’m still confused how a Farewell Tour can be just a year, but I don’t think fans are going to care all that much."

It remains unclear when the item will be added to the menu and whether it will be made available nationwide, but if rumors are to be believed, then it will return in participating stores by mid-November.

Since its debut in 1981, the McRib has been available as a limited-time menu item

As per the Tampa Bay Times, the sandwich is the brainchild of the franchise's first executive chef, Rene Arend, who created it in 1979, as an alternative to Chicken McNugget. At the time, there was a shortage of chicken and the company needed a new product to meet the demands.

The product was tested out in 1981 and by 1982, it was introduced as a limited-edition menu item. However, it was removed in 1985. Over the years it hit various markets as a promotional item, gaining itself a cult following. It went on a hiatus between 2012 and 2020 in the United States.

Last year, McDonald's announced that its beloved pork sandwich would be leaving its menu forever, stating:

"The elusive McRib is finally back… BUT this could be your last chance to get it."

It was last available on November 20, 2022.

According to its website, the delicious treat consists of "seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce" which is complimented with onions and dill pickles, and served on a toasted homestyle bun. Each sandwich clocks at 520 calories and has 28g total fat, 46g carbs, and 24g protein. Additionally, it contains 9g of saturated fat, 75mg of cholesterol, and 890mg of sodium.

Back in 2008, Aaron Klien started a McRib location website that relies on crowd-sourced data to update the actual locations of where the item is available. The website is still active.

McRib has gone on at least three similar Farwell tours in 2005, 2006, and 2007, reappearing every time on the McDonald's menu for a limited period.

In addition to the pork sandwich, it seems another fan-favorite, the spicy McNuggets will also be added to its menu for a limited time. Marketed as "breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper," the menu item will not be available nationwide.