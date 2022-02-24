When did Odell Beckham Jr and Lauren Wood start dating? Relationship explored as couple welcome first child together 

Odell Beckham Jr and his girlfriend, model and influencer Lauren Wood, welcomed their first child together on February 17, 2022. The NFL star recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son Zydn through a heartwarming post.

The 29-year-old referred to his child as the “biggest blessing” of his life on earth and said that his son changed his life for the better the moment he was born. The Los Angeles Rams player also thanked his girlfriend for giving him “the most beautiful gift of all”:

Beckham Jr and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy in November 2021 by sharing several photos from Wood’s maternity photoshoot. The special news comes nearly two years after they were first linked in 2019.

A look into Odell Beckham Jr and Lauren Wood’s relationship

Odell Beckham Jr and Lauren Wood was first linked in 2019 (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr and Lauren Wood have been dating for more than two years, but the pair mostly keep their relationship out of the public eye. They first sparked romance rumors in 2019 after Wood dedicated a loving birthday tribute to her beau on Instagram:

"Happy birthday @obj! Your soul is pure gold. You know I can write a lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters."

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party and publicly confirmed their relationship. In March 2020, the NFL star posted an adorable birthday message for his girlfriend saying she is the person he can be himself with.

Wood has also been spotted cheering for Beckham Jr at some of his games over the years. She also supported the wide receiver during his surgery and recovery from a torn ACL and posed alongside Beckham Jr’s mother for a photo inside the hospital in November 2020.

In November 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Wood posted several photos from her maternity photoshoot where Beckham Jr. was seen cuddling her baby bump.

In December 2021, the Super Bowl champion shared another set of photos from the shoot to wish his followers for Christmas. Beckham Jr and Wood finally welcomed a baby son earlier this month.

