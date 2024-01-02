When did Sandra Lemire go missing? Body of Orlando woman found in a pond near Disney World

The body of Sandra Lemire, 47, who went missing in 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online, was reportedly found by a dive team in Florida on New Year's Eve. The recent find puts to rest the decade-long mystery behind Lemire's disappearance, despite The Orlando Police Department's rigorous investigation at the time.

Lemire's family member confirmed to Fox News that a civilian dive group named Sunshine State Sonar alerted authorities after finding the body submerged in a Ford Freester van in a pond near Disney World. The family member also reportedly confirmed that the vehicle found belonged to Lemire.

Dive teams from the sheriff's offices in Orange and Osceola counties assisted in locating the human remains. The body was not identified by officials at the time.

When did Sandra Lemire disappear?

According to Crimeline Flyer by the Orlando Police Department, Sandra Lemire was last seen on May 8, 2012, leaving a Kissimmee restaurant in a 2004 red Ford Freestyle van.

She reportedly left her grandmother's home in Orlando to meet with a man she had met online through a dating service in a restaurant in Kissimmee. According to officials, Sandra's last message was a call to her grandmother to let her know she had reached the restaurant.

While police did not comment on whether the body belongs to Sandra Lemire, the dive team is confident of the same.

According to a preliminary report by the FHP, a Ford Freestar van was reportedly seen traveling on the State Road 417 southbound exit ramp to World Drive when the van's driver ran off the roadway and entered a retention pond.

According to the officers, the van was completely submerged, although the specific date and time of the crash remains unconfirmed.

Lemire's son, Timothy Lemire, took to Facebook to mourn his mother;

"It looks like she took a exit ramp a little too quick and went straight into the water. What hurts the most is me thinking about if she suffered... or if she knew that she was trapped and couldn't get out! It kills me to even think that she knew she was going to pass...I just don't know how to take it."

He also added that she wished he could say goodbye to her. As per the police, the medical examiner's office will provide an update once they positively confirm the identification of the deceased.