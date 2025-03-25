When did Teresa Giudice marry Luis Ruelas? Court records allege he has a massive $2.5 million tax debt

Luis Ruelas, husband of Teresa Giudice has been hit with a multi-million dollar tax lien. According to a report by The Express Tribune, Ruelas owes over $2.5 million in taxes as per court records dated March 6, 2025. Reality Tea states that the amount is higher than Ruelas' net worth.

Ad

Teresa started dating Luis "Louie" Ruelas in 2020 and the two got engaged in October 2021. On August 6, 2022, the couple got married and the wedding was aired on Bravo in a show called Teresa Gets Married.

Rumors about Ruelas' financial woes first started in season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He reportedly suffered a company bankruptcy and had a lawsuit worth $300,000 against him over an alleged failed investment. Additionally, the 50-year-old reportedly pawned his and Teresa Giudice's marital mansion for a million-dollar loan, which further questioned his financial status.

Ad

Teresa Giudice also has a history of tax debt. As per a report by Reality Tea, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum had an outstanding tax debt of $1,096,012.14 at a point. Although she has been able to pay half of it, Giudice still has over $600,000 in debt remaining.

Amid their financial troubles, Teresa Giudice has been a constant part of several interviews and podcasts speaking about how she wants to be a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 15.

Ad

Teresa Giudice's daughter claims she will talk about her parents' divorce in new podcast

"Mafia Mamma" New York Screening - Source: Getty

Gia Giudice announced in a People interview that her new podcast, Casual Chaos, launching on March 24, will cover her parents' divorce and legal issues. Teresa and Joe Giudice, married for 20 years, separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020. Gia plans to share personal insights about their family.

Ad

"I'm excited to talk about all these topics and really connect with my fans on a personal level," she said.

She added:

“To talk about my experience and just share my experience on how I handled my parents’ [Teresa and Joe Giudice] divorce, legal issues, relationships, health, wellness.”

Gia Giudice has featured in the popular series, Bravo, since its inception in 2009. In the show, fans watch her grow up as she navigates her parents' divorce, individual prison sentences, and her mother, Teresa Giudice's ongoing feud with her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga.

Ad

In the interview with People, she explained that her years of experience working in television will be utilized to make the podcast as engaging as possible.

“I think you learn from your parents. You learn from what you see. You learn from just watching yourself on TV," she added.

The Bravo alum also revealed that Teresa Giudice was supportive of her ventures.

“I'm definitely going to cover it all. I'm also excited to just give the fans a little bit more about me and that fun, lighthearted side of me,” she added.

Ad

Teresa and Joe Giudice have yet to make a public comment on their daughter's new podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback