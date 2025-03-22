When did Trouble die? Man accused of killing the Atlanta rapper sentenced to 20 years in prison

Man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble, a.k.a. Mariel Semonte Orr, has been sentenced to twenty years in prison. On Friday, March 21, 2025, the same day jury selection for the trial began, Jamichael Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

For the unversed, Orr was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia, on June 5, 2022. According to Walb News, cops responded to calls of a shooting in the area and found the rapper lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. They rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Per the Rockdale County Sheriff, Trouble had been visiting a female friend when a "domestic situation" unfolded, resulting in his death. Jamichael Jones surrendered to the police a couple of days later. At the time, he claimed his mother encouraged him to do so.

Jamichael Jones shot Trouble after finding him together with his ex-girlfriend

Jamichael Jones was facing several charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, criminal damage to property, and family violence battery. Jury selection for his trial was set to begin on Friday.

However, Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter (the felony murder charge) as part of a negotiated plea deal. It is worth noting that prosecutors chose not to pursue the remaining charges as part of the deal. He received a twenty-year sentence.

According to a June 2022 article by 11 Alive, the arrest warrant issued in connection to Trouble's murder indicated that Jones shot him after finding him together with his ex-girlfriend.

Per the outlet, cops on the scene found the ex-girlfriend with "visible injuries on her face consistent with being struck." At the time, she revealed Jones found her and Trouble asleep in her bed and punched her in the face.

"(She) woke up to her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Jamichael Jones, punching her in the face," according to the law enforcement officers.

This resulted in an altercation, with Jones pulling out a handgun and shooting the rapper in his chest.

The warrant detailed that the woman and Jones had been dating for three years but broke up just a week before the tragedy. Per 11 Alive, at the time of their split, Jones hit her during an argument over "him not having a job and not helping her pay the bills." At the time, she called 911 but didn't file a report as Jones fled the scene and didn't return (they were living together).

Additionally, cops found that the front door of the apartment had been forced open, with CCTV footage showing Jones arriving and leaving the apartment complex in his car, according to 22 Alive.

Trouble began his career as a rapper in the early 2010s. His debut mixtape, December 17th, earned him recognition in the industry. The project was featured on Complex's Best Mixtapes of 2011 end-of-year list. The outlet also named the musician in its 15 New Rappers To Watch Out For compilation in an August 2011 article.

Some of his notable songs and collabs include Bring It Back, Bussin, Chopper, and Key to the Streets. The Atlanta rapper has worked with artists like The Weeknd, Drake, Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Migos.

No other updates have been observed at this writing.

