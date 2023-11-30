When will Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' be available again? Netherlands' publisher reveals date of rectified book release

The Dutch version of Endgame has been pulled from the stores forcefully due to the "errors" in it. However, the publisher, Xander, said it needs rectification. On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Endgame's Dutch version was released in the Netherlands.

The book marked news when it allegedly claimed that "it reveals the two names of British Royals who have questioned the skin color of Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex's unborn child, Prince Archie."

However, it has been removed from the shelves, and according to the publisher, Xander Uitgevers, the rectified version of the book will be released on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Dutch journalist Mr. Rick Evers published a review article on Endgame, which was taken down just one hour after it was published. Reportedly, it mentioned the names of the racist Royals' names.

Why was the Dutch version of Endgame pulled from Netherlands stores?

The book allegedly stated the names of two royal family members concerned about Prince Archie's skin color. Back in March 2021, Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealed and said,

"Concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born... there were several conversations."

However, Scobie, in Endgame, has discussed and allegedly stated that not one but two Royals were in the discussion. He did not reveal the identities to prevent damage and obey UK libel law.

Also, speaking to Sky News, he said,

"The books are available in a number of languages, and unfortunately, I can't speak Dutch, so I haven't seen the copy myself, but if there have been any translation errors, I am sure the publishers got it under control. For me, as I said, I wrote the English version. There is never a version that I produced names in it."

The Dutch journalist Rick Evers, a royal correspondent in the Netherlands for 14 years, published an article on Tuesday, November 28. In his article, he made vital claims and named the two Royal members.

However, after an hour of publishing, he was approached by the Dutch version publisher, Xander Uitgevers, and was told to delete the review as a legal problem.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Mr. Evers said,

"There are two names of senior Royals mentioned in the book. The first name is very specific, and the second one is a little bit vague. If this person is really involved in the story, but first one is very clear."

Continuing the conversation with Good Morning Britain about Dutch Endgame, he said,

"The official vague was a translation issue and some debates about how the passages were translated in the book. I would say, how could you translate a name wrong... I cannot believe it."

The publishers of Dutch Endgame spoke to Daily Express and reported that,

"The rectified edition of Eindstrijd (Endgame) by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday, December 8. Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition."

The names have not been revealed yet. However, in an interview with CBS Morning, Oprah Winfrey said that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan later clarified that the person was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor King Philip.