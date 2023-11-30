"It took an hour for the publisher to phone me": Dutch journalist Rick Evers told to delete review of Omid Scobie’s Endgame over ‘legal problems’

The Dutch version of Endgame allegedly claims that the members of the Royals were concerned about Prince Harry and Princess Meghan's unborn child's skin color. However, the English version had no such claims because the writer, Scobie, was not allowed to take the names for legal reasons.

The Dutch journalist Rick Evers, a royal correspondent in the Netherlands for 14 years, published an article on Tuesday, Nov. 28. There were some critical claims in his article on Scobie's book (Dutch version), and it was evident that a whole "paragraph" was missing from the English version of Endgame.

Just an hour after the article was published, the publisher of the Dutch version, Xander, called Evers and was asked to delete the review of Omid Scobie's Endgame over legal problems. Speaking to Sky News, Rick Evers said:

"I think it took an hour for the publisher to phone me to ask me to delete the whole article and to get it offline because there are some legal problems with it."

Which Royals names were mentioned in the Dutch version of Endgame?

The book allegedly names two Royals who have shown concern for the Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex's unborn child's skin color. However, this claim was only in the Dutch version sold in the Netherlands.

The publisher, Xander, has put the sales on hold temporarily. Also, he says:

"There is a mistranslation in the Dutch version. However, all books will be destroyed."

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Rick Evers confirmed that the two names were mentioned in the Dutch version of Endgame:

"There are two names of senior Royals mentioned in the book. The first name is very specific, the second one is little bit vague. If this person is really involved in the story, but first one is very clear."

Scobie's Endgame claims that Meghan Markle wrote a letter to King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, and she expressed her concern about the unconscious bias in the royal family.

That came right after the interview of the Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 and, claimed how Royals were concerned about the skin color of their unborn child, Archie.

Speaking to Sky News, the author of Endgame, Scobie said:

"The books are available in a number of languages, and unfortunately, I can't speak Dutch, so I haven't seen the copy myself, but if there have been any translation errors, I am sure the publishers got it under control. For me, as I said, I wrote the English version. There is never a version that I produced names in it."

However, it's speculated that if you compare the Dutch and English versions of the Endgame, it's pretty clear that the paragraphs are missing since Scobie was not allowed to name the Royals due to legal problems.

On his X(formerly called Twitter) handle, Rick Evers claimed that he spoke with the publishers and learned that an American agent assigned this task to the Dutch publisher. Further, he said he suspects the original manuscripts were checked by the legal, and the names were purposely "published."

Speaking to Sky News, he said:

"So, I think they sent it to all the translators all over the world who were translating the manuscript, except for one country — the Netherlands. I can not believe the name was included on purpose."

Reportedly, Mr. Evers claims that he and one other journalist have received the advance copy of Endgame, but none in the United Kingdom did.