When and where will Idalia make landfall? Mandatory evacuation zones explored as Tropical storm looms

Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and residents are making sure that they save themselves from the destruction. Idalia initially emerged as a storm and is supposed to change to a hurricane when it reaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Weather experts have said that the hurricane will lead to heavy rainfall followed by flooding.

CBS News said the hurricane will be making landfall on August 30 along the Gulf Coast of Florida. It reached western Cuba by Monday and the National Hurricane Center stated that the storm would become powerful due to the warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The wind speed is said to be around 70 mph and residents from the coastal areas of western Cuba have been transported to safe places. Chief meteorologist for WeatherTiger Ryan Truchelut said that Idalia would be the strongest Category 3 hurricane in the last 170 years.

Ryan further stated that the hurricane would lead to a devastating situation in the "west-central Florida and Big Blend coastline." He added that North Florida will experience destructive winds.

Warnings issued in the areas where Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit

Hurricane Idalia is moving at a rapid pace and while warnings have been issued in several areas, a few of them have also been evacuated. According to USA Today, emergency alerts have been issued in around 46 counties. Here is a list of all the areas that have been ordered to be evacuated:

Baker County

Citrus County

Dixie County

Franklin County

Gilchrist County

Gulf County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Jefferson County

Lafayette County

Levy County

Madison County

Manatee County

Marion County

Paso County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County

Suwannee County

Taylor County

Union County

Volusia County

Wakulla County

However, a few counties are supposed to open shelters for the public in case of an emergency. Florida's Gulf Coast is currently at risk and certain areas could witness an increase in the intensity of the storm.

Weather experts have advised the residents to remain prepared for inundation in the next 48 hours. Around 5,000 National Guard members are currently on duty since the western coast of Florida Keys will be heavily affected by the hurricane.

Specific areas like Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and more have already started undergoing the evacuation process. CBS News stated that after hitting Florida's Gulf Coast, the hurricane will be moving to the northeast side by August 31, 2023.

Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said during a news conference that while some areas might not be included under the emergency list, they still need to remain prepared. He requested the residents of Florida to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government.

"There are going to be evacuations issued in all these Gulf Coast counties in the A zones. All the barrier islands, places that are low-lying on the coast. You are going to be told to evacuate," the Governor said.

Schools and universities to discontinue operations due to Hurricane Idalia

While Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida soon, the Tampa International Airport has already discontinued operations. The University of Florida is following the same steps and has also canceled classes for the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Florida State University and Florida A&M University have canceled their classes after the hurricane warning. Other local schools like the Hillsborough County Public Schools would remain closed for now considering the expected impact of Idalia.