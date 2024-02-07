When will Jennifer Crumbley be sentenced? Verdict explored as  Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley's mom found guilty of manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley who was facing manslaughter charges in the 2021 Oxford school shooting case, has been found guilty. BBC News reported that 45-year-old Jennifer is the first parent who got convicted, due to a mass shooting carried out by the child. Jennifer's son, Ethan Crumbley was found guilty of a school shooting that killed four people.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to a school shooting and gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Along with Jennifer Crumbley, her husband, James was also charged, in connection to the 2021 shooting. He is going to face a separate trial, scheduled to begin in March.

Ethan Crumbley carried out a mass shooting at Oxford High School, on November 30, 2021. His parents James and Jennifer Crumbley also got arrested and charged in connection to the mass shooting. The parents were accused of being neglectful to their son. On Tuesday, February 6, Jennifer was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

CNN reported that the jury deliberation continued for more than ten hours before the verdict came out. The 45-year-old woman is expected to face a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2024. The primary issue of the trial was whether Jennifer could foresee the possibility of such a tragedy. It has been reported that she and James purchased the firearm for Ethan, just a few days before the deadly shooting.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Ethan Crumbley had asked his parents to get him psychiatric help and that he was getting hallucinations. According to the prosecutors, the parents didn't get him any help. Jennifer, however, testified saying that she didn't think Ethan had mental health issues.

According to prosecutors, Ethan needed psychiatric help, that Jennifer neglected

While the guilty verdict of Jennifer Crumbley gave relief to the victims' families, it has also faced some criticism among experts. Stephen J Morse, a professor of law and psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, has criticized the verdict. According to Moore, Ethan should be the only one held responsible, since he has already pleaded guilty. Moore further said, as reported by BBC News,

"I understand that she was not necessarily the best mother in the world, but this is not a crime."

He further added that the verdict could make law enforcement find 'scapegoats' in the future, during investigations of criminal cases. Others believed that since the case is quite unusual, hence, it is more likely that there won't be a wider aftermath. Frank Vandervort, a University of Michigan clinical professor of law, said,

"I don't fear that this is going to open the floodgates to parents being charged in a run of the mill case, if there is such a thing."

CNN reported that when Jennifer took the trial in her defense, she showed no remorse for her actions. Adding to it, she stated that it was her husband's responsibility to store the firearm safely.

