“Whenever I think about us, I always think of rainbows.”: NMIXX dishes on their group, bond and more

JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX shared their love for each other and the group dynamics in a recent interview with Elle Korea. The interview follows the group’s latest pictorial for the December 2022 issue of the magazine.

Shedding light on their group dynamics, Jiwoo shared that all the members are unique and incredible in their own way, making their group special. She said:

“Whenever I think about us, I always think of rainbows. At first glance, all seven of us look bright and cheerful, but our individual personalities are incredibly different. Within that, I’m in charge of bold and lively energy.”

On a similar note, vocalist Bae shared her thoughts on what NMIXX means to her. She stated:

“Words like ‘energy,’ ‘vitamin,’ and ‘atmosphere-maker’ come to mind. We always go on stage hoping that our energy is conveyed well to whoever is watching.”

“I want to play the role of giving stability to the team”: Haewon on leading NMIXX

NMIXX, JYPE's new K-Pop girl band, is a seven-member group led by Haewon. Commenting on her responsibility of being the group’s leader, she said that she tries to be strict with herself first and "generous to others" in order to guide the group. The septet's leader further shared how she aims to provide stability among the members, adding:

“I try to be strict with myself and generous to others but it’s really difficult. I want to play the role of giving stability to the team. In order to do anything well, I believe that there has to be a sense of security that your opinion will be embraced.”

Meanwhile, NMIXX's youngest member Kyujin, who is also the group’s lead choreographer, shared the favorite qualities of all the members who inspire her:

“I feel good when I hear fans say ‘she’s the choreography leader even though she’s the youngest,’ and ‘she’s commendable.'”

She continued:

“I want to resemble Lily’s innocence, Haewon’s assertiveness, Sullyoon’s delicateness, Jiwoo’s resilience, Bae’s sense of humor, and Jinni’s tenacity.”

Following the example of the other members, Lilly also expressed her thoughts on sincerity and dedication. Moreover, she shared that she is able to be genuine because of her compassionate upbringing:

“Because I lived in the quiet countryside, I was able to grow up surrounded by nature. Since I was spending time with people I loved, I didn’t need to be conscious of others. Thanks to that, I think I was able to show my true image more quickly.”

NMIXX’s Jinnie also shared that for a successful performance, alongside maintaining one's individuality, it is important to feel power and stability.

Additionally, member Sullyoon shared that the lyrics of their song DICE resonate with the goals and ambitions of the group. She hopes to achieve all great titles and have a successful career with her band.

After NMIXX's comeback with DICE in September, the girl group is back again with their newly released song Funky Glitter Christmas, the video of which is now available on Youtube.

