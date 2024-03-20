Where was Ashley Turcotte found? New Hampshire woman missing for two months found dead

Ashley Turcotte, who was last seen on January 4, 2024, was recently found dead in the woods by New Road in Barnstead. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the disappearance and Turcotte's death. As of now, there seem to be no signs of foul play in the case.

The tragic discovery was made after authorities launched a fresh search to locate the missing woman. Addressing the same, Barnstead police Chief Paul Poirier noted:

"It's a very unfortunate outcome, but at least we've got some closure for the family, and really, that's what we've been looking for at this point... There's no reason to believe that there is any criminal element to this. We want the public to know there is no reason for concern."

Missing Ashley Turcotte has been found dead in a wooded area in Barnstead during a renewed search

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, 31-year-old Ashley Turcotte was last seen at a Dollar General in Barnstead. According to the police, she made purchases that day, once at 9:18 am and then at 10:44 am.

From surveillance cameras inside the store, authorities retrieved images of Turcotte being there, hence confirming her presence. However, since the store does not have any security cameras outside, police couldn't confirm what happened to the now-deceased woman after she stepped out.

In a Facebook post on January 7, Barnstead Police Department wrote:

"Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments."

The woman was also known in the community for having painted a portrait of the Barnstead police dog.

So far, authorities have not revealed any information pertaining to the cause of death. As mentioned before, Ashley Turcotte's death isn't being deemed suspicious so far, but further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Shortly after the woman disappeared, a snowstorm hit the area, leading to further difficulties in the search procedures.

When search parties were deployed to look for Ashley Turcotte, they found her abandoned vehicle in the parking area of the town hall, a day after she went missing. Authorities also recovered her keys, backpack, wallet, and cellhphone from inside the car. According to cops, her remains were found within half a mile from the area where her car was found.