Where was Alice Dobmeier last seen? Rochester police issue plea for help in locating missing woman 

Rochester police are seeking public help to locate a missing woman who disappeared on March 3, 2024. The woman, Alice Dobmeier was last seen leaving her Southwest Rochester residence on the day she disappeared. Law enforcement officials have revealed her description to facilitate the intensive search that can lead them to her.

Police urged the public to contact them if they have any information about Dobmeiser. Along with cops, the missing woman's family and friends are also worried and looking for her. The police have posted Alice Dobmeier's information on social media along with her pictures, hoping some tips would help them locate her.

Missing Rochester woman Alice Dobmeier was last seen on March 3, leaving her house after which she went missing

Minnesota's Rochester city witnessed the disappearance of a 34-year-old woman, who was last seen leaving her house in the south-western part of the city, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at night. Since then, the missing woman's family, friends, and law enforcement officials have been trying to locate her safely.

The police have revealed that the Rochester woman left her house in the time frame of 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm, and haven't been seen since then. The police department additionally said that the woman could not be contacted by her friends or family. They revealed that it was unlikely for her to just disappear without letting anybody know.

The Post Bulletin revealed that Alice had two braids in her hair, and wore glasses and a maroon-colored T-shirt which had a picture of Texas on it. She reportedly has blue eyes, and long brown hair, weighs about 160 pounds, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The case is an ongoing investigation and law enforcement officials are trying to look into the woman's disappearance. The family is hoping for the missing woman's safe return.

Authorities discovered the last location where the victim's phone allegedly was active

Upon investigation, authorities discovered the location where Dobmeier's phone was last active. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 34-year-old woman's cellphone last pinged in the area of Menard's on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester around 5 pm March 4.

According to a Facebook post uploaded by the authorities,

"Anyone with information regarding Alice's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Andrea Burdick at 507-328-2925 or Dispatch at 507-328-6800."

Users on the social media platform are curious to know her whereabouts and are asking the authorities if they have a solid plan to follow in order to locate her. While some people are speculating that foul play might be involved, others are simply praying for her return. A user named Brittany Kemper wrote,

"...I'm no expert, but this seems to be foul play oriented from what II've read this far."

Another person with the user name Will White wrote in the comments,

"She's so sweet, I really hope she gets found."

This is a developing story and Alice Dobmeier is yet to be found. They have not revealed any further information about the missing person's case, as of now.