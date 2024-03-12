What happened to Reyna Hernandez? Suspect in custody as missing Washington state woman found dead in Mexico cemetery

Reyna Hernandez, 54, who had been missing since February 26, was found dead on March 8. The discovery was announced by the Renton Police Department on Monday, March 11, 2024. According to Renton PD, she was tortured, and her body was recovered from a cemetery in Mexico.

Authorities have confirmed that they have arrested a 61-year-old suspect in connection with the case. However, the charges filed against the suspect have yet to be revealed. As per ABC News, law enforcement officials believe that the disappearance and death of Hernandez is a domestic violence case. The case is currently under active investigation.

On February 28, 2024, Reyna Hernandez was reported missing after she left her house in Renton Highlands, Washington, on February 26, 2024. According to the police, she went out to run errands but never came back home.

Her friends reported her missing when she failed to arrive at her workplace, Reyna Hair Salon, where she is the owner. According to authorities, Reyna's friends became more concerned as she did not respond to their phone calls.

After intensive searches to look for the missing woman, on Friday, police finally got reports of an unidentified body who was later identified as Reyna Hernandez. The body was found in a local cemetery on the Tijuana Highway, as reported by KOMO News.

Investigations Commander Chandler Swain spoke about the incident, and said,

"We are working closely with Mexicali police and our U.S. Federal partners to determine when and where Reyna was killed."

Swain additionally stated:

"This is the worst possible outcome, and our hearts go out to Reyna’s family and friends."

Authorities were concerned about the victim's safety since the beginning

The police are trying to determine whether the victim was killed in the US. In that case, the suspect could be extradited and charged in the jurisdiction accordingly. When authorities first got the report of the missing woman, they determined that she was kidnapped.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Renton Police Department public information officer Meeghan Black spoke to KIRO 7 before the missing woman's body was found. According to Black,

"We are extremely concerned for Reyna’s well-being at this time."

According to people who knew Reyna Hernandez, they were very worried after her disappearance and stated that she was a 'reliable' woman. In a press release, the Renton Police Department said,

"Evidence recovered in the search warrants indicates that Ms. Hernandez was taken against her will, and we do not believe her car is currently in the area."

German Sahagun, whose family’s restaurant is next door to Reyna's salon, claimed to have known the victim for a long time. As per KOMO News, Sahagun described Reyna as being "very outspoken, loud, friendly." Sahagun claimed to have seen her two days before she disappeared and said that her demeanor seemed a little unusual. Authorities are yet to determine the manner and time of the death.