Where was Mimmi Huria found? 18-year-old Milton girl missing after getting off a bus in South Station found safe

Milton teenager Mimmi Huria has been safely found after she went missing for the weekend. Authorities found Huria on Monday, March 4, 2024. CBS News reported that according to authorities, the primary reason behind Huria's disappearance is yet to be unfolded. Cops are currently investigating the case and are yet to reveal additional information about the disappearance.

According to law enforcement officials, Mimmi Huria was last seen on Saturday, March 2, when she traveled from Maine to South Station. The 18-year-old girl was allegedly spotted by a security guard in Boston, who ultimately brought her in. The entire community has been looking for the Milton girl since Saturday, up until Monday.

Milton authorities recovered a girl on Monday, March 4, who was last seen on Saturday while heading to South station from Maine

The search for an 18-year-old girl from Milton has come to an end on Monday after she was safely recovered from Boston. On Saturday, March 3, at about 12:15 pm local time, she was seen boarding a bus from her school to South Station. According to law enforcement officials, Mimmi would meet her family then.

It was the last time she was seen, and she soon went missing. Her family and friends went looking for the missing girl but got no leads. Authorities published a description of the African-American teen girl, according to which she was 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim stature, medium-length dark hair, and dark eyes.

Boston.com further revealed that, according to cops, she was last seen wearing a black coat and khaki pants with red pants underneath. She also had a head scarf on during her disappearance. Authorities stated that the teen girl had two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.

According to CBS News, she was spotted by a security guard working at One Financial Center in Boston. Police are yet to reveal information about the disappearance.

Family is relieved after the missing girl was found in Boston

The then-missing girl's dad, Tony Huria-Ngari, told NBC10 Boston that he went to pick her daughter up from school that day and couldn't find her. He further added Mimmi's phone was possibly dead. He added,

"We are really praying that she returns home to us safely. We are so heartbroken. We are just really concerned where she is we don’t know where she is."

After the Milton girl was found, Tony said,

"The good news right now is that my daughter has been found. That's why you see a smile on my face much earlier when we spoke I mean I was crestfallen."

He also said,

"I didn't have a smile on my face, I was distressed. Now myself and my family we are all very happy that we found her."

Expand Tweet

According to Tony, the bus usually drops the students off at South Station on Summer Street. However, the route possibly wasn't followed on Saturday, and they weren't communicated as well. The Transit Police Department assisted the Milton police in the investigation to find the teenager.