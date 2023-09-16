What happened to missing boater in Manasquan? Search continues for a 23-year-old man at the Jersey Shore inlet

On Thursday, September 14, a 23-year-old boater was reported missing after his vessel capsized in Manasquan's Jersey Shore Inlet. According to news reports, the boat overturned after being hit by a strong wave. While two of the vessel's occupants were rescued, a third man currently remains missing. The Coast Guard noted that the search has been particularly difficult due to the extreme weather conditions.

As per CBS, the search for the 23-year-old Manasquan boater has been complicated by the presence of Hurricane Lee. Due to the hurricane, search teams have reported that huge swells have rendered the effort even more difficult. While authorities are currently using helicopters to scan the area for any sign of the victim, they are waiting for the hurricane to subside before dive teams are deployed.

Two people rescued but a third still missing after boat capsized in Manasquan Inlet

On Thursday night, the three unidentified boaters set out along the Jersey Shore inlet in a 31-foot Bertram. According to NJ News, the three individuals, comprised of a father and his two sons, experienced complications at approximately 8 pm.

According to Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan, they were attempting to use searchlights to look out for rocks. At this point, the boat was hit by a wave, causing it to capsize.

"Someone on the boat is running the spotlight. It appears that they're looking to make sure that they're not going to hit the rocks. It was incredibly rough and dangerous. The boat itself was a seaworthy boat," said Donovan.

NBC reported that after the accident, the father and the younger of the two sons were rescued. Locals reportedly brought them back to shore. However, the pair believed that the 23-year-old victim of the accident may have been stuck in the hull of the vessel.

Michael Parziale, a local man involved with the search teams, described the difficult circumstances under which the victims had to be recovered from the Manasquan accident. He said that upon searching the area, they found a life raft but no sign of the missing man.

"The life raft was tethered to something in the water. I guess we could assume, possibly, it was the boat. We were searching from the mouth of the inlet down all the way, about a mile down the river for all the debris and stuff and looking for victims," said Parziale.

Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police boats searched the area on the morning of Friday, September 15, but huge swells rendered the search difficult, particularly hindered by the nearby hurricane, which caused extreme waves.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the 23-year-old victim of the Manasquan crash had yet to be recovered.

“Our crews, as well as other outside agencies, are working hard to locate the remaining missing person and to collect debris from the accident. We kindly ask the boating public to please give the rescue crews the time and space we need to complete this mission.”

The Coast Guard statement continued,

"We also ask that the public please refrain from spreading false information regarding the accident. Please only take into account updates you receive from us or other official sources."

As per CBS, the Manasquan inlet is prone to accidents and drownings. Despite the amount of time that has passed since the disappearance, officials have not discussed whether they could possibly find the victim alive. However, the search effort is expected to continue.