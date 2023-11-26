Where do Axolotls live and are they hard to take care of? 'Adopt an Axolotl' campaign begins in Mexico 

In a bid to rescue the critically endangered axolotls, ecologists from Mexico's National Autonomous University have launched the "Adopt an Axolotl" campaign. They have urged the public to contribute as little as 600 pesos (approximately $35) to support the conservation efforts aimed at preserving these fish-like salamanders.

For those unaware, these fish, also known as "water monsters," are aquatic salamanders native to Mexico. They are found in high-altitude lakes and water bodies, with one of their most well-known habitats being the ancient Aztec canals of Xochimilco, a southern borough of Mexico City.

Taking care of them may be difficult as individuals will need to pay attention to specific environmental conditions. These fish need a spacious aquarium to thrive. A 20-gallon long tank is suitable for one of these fish, and extra space is recommended for each additional axolotl.

Other than this, they are sensitive to water quality and temperature, and maintaining clean water is crucial. Regular water testing and changes are also necessary.

It is also important to note that these species are carnivorous so they primarily eat live or frozen food, such as earthworms, bloodworms, and small fish.

What is the 'Adopt an Axolotl' campaign? Know all about it

The 'Adopt an Axolotl' campaign offers individuals the opportunity to virtually adopt the fish-like salamanders, providing them with live updates about the health of their "water monsters." Alternatively, contributors can opt to purchase a virtual dinner for one of these unique creatures. The funds raised will be directed towards crucial initiatives such as an experimental captive breeding program and habitat restoration in the ancient Aztec canals of Xochimilco.

Mexican water monsters, with a population density plummeting by 99.5% in less than two decades, face multiple threats including water pollution, a lethal amphibian fungus, and the presence of non-native rainbow trout. While the previous year's "Adopt an Axolotl" campaign raised over 450,000 pesos ($26,300), the resources remain insufficient for comprehensive research.

Alejandro Calzada, an ecologist leading a team of nine researchers, highlighted the urgency of monitoring streams in Mexico City and beyond. While speaking to AP, they said:

"We lack big monitoring of all the streams in Mexico City."

It is also worth noting that despite the recent surge, almost all 18 species of water monsters in Mexico remain critically endangered. The National Autonomous University's latest census revealed a drastic decline, with only 36 of them found per square kilometer, compared to 6,000 two decades ago. An international study indicated that there are now less than a thousand of them left in the wild, as per PBS.

The degradation of the canals in Xochimilco due to pollution, urbanization, and encroaching human activities poses a severe threat to their survival.

AP reported that Luis Zambrano González, a scientist involved in the campaign, expressed that he hopes to begin a new census in March, which will be the first since 2014.

These species are celebrated for their unique appearance and regenerative abilities and hold cultural significance in Mexico. Beyond their cultural value, scientists globally recognize their potential for medical research, particularly in tissue repair and cancer recovery.