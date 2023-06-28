Where is Barry Brewer from? Comedian leaves AGT fans in stitches in season 18 episode 5

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new set of contestants and acts participating in the fifth round of auditions. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed a variety of talent and while some impressed the judges and moved forward, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of AGT, comedian Barry Brewers left the judges and audience laughing uncontrollably with his act about church music and put a fun twist on racial stereotypes. Fans loved his audition and took to social media to compliment the Chicago native. One tweeted:

☀️ @_MindVibesLife that black church & white church part got me cracking #AGT L🤣L Barry is hilariousthat black church & white churchpart got me cracking L🤣L Barry is hilarious 😆 that black church & white church 🎹 part got me cracking 🆙 😄 #AGT

The hit NBC series has been on air for a very long time and has gone on to become one of the most successful reality competitions on television. Over the years, many contestants have made their debut on the coveted stage and have received a lot of success in the form of fans and sold-out appearances.

Season 18 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of the legendary judging panel - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Barry Brewer leaves audience laughing out loud on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw host Terry Crews welcome a new set of contestants from all over the world to perform on stage for the fifth audition round. Throughout the evening, viewers witnessed a fair share of incredible and mediocre performances, which left them with mixed emotions. No golden buzzers were handed out for this week.

The second half of the AGT episode saw Barry Brewer make his debut on the stage. The Chicago native is a musician turned comedian and performed stand-up comedy at The Windy City before pursuing a full-time entertainment career.

According to NBC, Barry has several acting gigs to his credit, including essaying the role of John in Bruh, produced by Tyler Perry, Tyrese in the comedy series The Perfect Plan, and Eric in the sports drama Games People Play.

The comedian entered the AGT stage on crutches. He joked about "hanging in there," before explaining to the judges that he tore his Achilles while playing basketball. He also expressed being encouraged by the church to pursue comedy after receiving a standing ovation from the people there.

For his audition, Barry spoke about how a woman held on to her crutches looking at him on a plane, giving a fun twist to the racial stereotype, adding that he wouldn't be able to run with the purse anyway as he was on crutches. Accompanying some music to his commentary, the comedian proceeded to differentiate between white and black churches.

The AGT contestant expressed how white churches have a simple approach to reading passages from the Bible, but the black church is more serious while preaching. He impersonated the pastors in both churches and left the whole auditorium of people laughing, including the judges.

The judges complimented the comedian's skills and applauded his use of music. They also expressed wanting the act to continue. Barry received all of the judges' approvals, advancing him to the next round of the competition.

Fans love Barry Brewer's performance on AGT season 18

Fans were left laughing out loud at Barry's performance. They loved his comic timing and were in awe of his audition. Check out what they have to say.

Amanda Parsons (M.ED) @Amanda_Parsons and he must have rewritten his act relatively recently to incorporate the crutches and airplane jokes

#AGT Barry was hilariousand he must have rewritten his act relatively recently to incorporate the crutches and airplane jokes Barry was hilarious 😂 and he must have rewritten his act relatively recently to incorporate the crutches and airplane jokes #AGT

Fans continued to compliment Barry's skills. Check it out.

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann This guy is one of my top 3 acts of this season #AGT This guy is one of my top 3 acts of this season #AGT

Season 18 of AGT is getting even more interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, more contestants will appear on stage to deliver some incredible talent, which will wow the audiences and the judges. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes