Where was Christopher Dean Snow arrested? Details explored as Gainesville husband fatally stabs wife 

31-year-old Christopher Dean Snow has been accused of fatally stabbing his wife, a day after their first wedding anniversary. The victim has been identified as Casey Allen, 32. Authorities discovered Allen's lifeless body during a welfare check on April 15, 2023, and noticed that she had been stabbed several times.

Police arrested Christopher Dean Snow after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 85. After the crash, Christopher Dean Snow was admitted to the hospital. Once he gets discharged, he will be booked into the Hall County Jail.

Allen was the mother of four children and gave birth to her youngest child back in December 2022. She shared three children with her ex-husband. Her family members described Christopher’s actions as "shocking and senseless acts of violence."

Law enforcement officials responded to a welfare check on April 15 at Spring Valley Apartments and found an unresponsive Casey Allen. They soon noticed that Allen had multiple stab wounds. Authorities identified the lead suspect as Allen’s husband Christopher Dean Snow.

As per Fox 5, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said:

“Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete.”

Authorities are yet to reveal additional information regarding the incident that involved Christopher Dean Snow. Allen’s family got to know the news from her ex-husband and the father of her three children.

As per Law & Crime, Casey Allen’s sister, Tiffany Agee stated:

“He said, ‘Casey is dead.’ And I just threw my phone, and I started screaming, and I just – I just got into a fetal position… and I kept screaming, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

Agee further mentioned that Casey appeared to be happy with Christopher Dean Snow, as she said:

“She was the happiest I had seen her in so, so long. She kept saying how great of a dad he (Snow) is and great of a stepdad he is to her other three kids. I never expected it to be this way. He really did bring out a lot of happiness in her.”

Everything Georgia @GAFollowers 32y/o mother of 4, Casey Allen, was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Gainesville, GA.



Her husband, Christopher Dean Snow, has been charged with her murder. The couple had just celebrated their 1-year anniversary and welcomed their first child in December. 32y/o mother of 4, Casey Allen, was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Gainesville, GA. Her husband, Christopher Dean Snow, has been charged with her murder. The couple had just celebrated their 1-year anniversary and welcomed their first child in December. https://t.co/ra7KWvK6RR

It was discovered that Christopher had once gotten physical with Casey during an argument

Agee further admitted that there were a few issues with their marriage. As per 11Alive, she believed that Snow had gotten physical with Casey during an argument in the past, but her sister told her "she was okay."

She added:

“She really was the best mom. She would do anything for her kids.”

Casey left behind a 3-and-a-half-month-old, a 3-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 9-year-old. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by the children’s uncle, and it stated:

“Three of the children are now living full-time with their father while the infant lives with Casey’s former in-laws. We appreciate all the love and support and want to give these children the best possible.”

The motive behind the slaying is yet to be revealed.

