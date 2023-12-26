Where was Donald Erwin last seen? Missing army veteran’s car found in Missouri pond decade after disappearance

A car belonging to army veteran Donald Erwin was pulled from a pond in Missouri on Saturday, December 23, 2023, a decade after the 59-year-old disappeared on his way to buy cigarettes.

Donald Erwin, who was missing his leg above the knee due to undisclosed health problems, was last seen on the morning of December 29, 2013, driving a silver Hyundai Elantra with Missouri license plate MK6-E3P in Southern Camden County. Erwin reportedly left his home without his wallet or wheelchair after asking his wife for a $14 gift card to buy cigarettes.

Authorities were led to a private property in Camdenton this year by freelance videographer and drone pilot James Hinkle, who was conducting an independent investigation into the matter. Authorities had found a submerged vehicle inside the pond.

Donald Erwin was on several medications at the time of his disappearance

On Saturday afternoon, the Camden County Sheriff’s pulled the vehicle from the pond and determined that it belonged to the missing Missouri man. When the car was found, there were no traces of the missing man inside the vehicle.

In a radio interview on December 29, 2022, Sergeant Scott Hines from the Camden County Police Department stated that he did not believe Donald Erwin planned his disappearance.

Hines said that Erwin, who left his home early in the morning, around 6 a.m., on the day of his disappearance, was missing a leg due to health problems and did not take his wheelchair with him.

Hines said,

“He went to get cigarettes and never came back. He did not have his wallet, glasses, or wheelchair. This was concerning as Mr. Erwin was an amputee, missing one leg due to health problems.”

Hines also mentioned in the interview that amputation had altered Donald Erwin’s mood, who was on several different medications at the time of his disappearance. Hines revealed that Erwin did not take his medication with him when he vanished without a trace.

Hines further said,

“He was on several different medications, and that was another concern for us. When he left that morning to go get cigarettes, he didn’t have any of his medication. He needed to have regular doses of prescription medication.”

Hines stated that the $14 gift card he obtained from his wife to buy cigarettes was never used.

“He had $14 on a gift card that he was going to use to buy cigarettes, and that card was never used. So, just without a trace.”

Authorities respond to recent developments in Donald Erwin's case

Shortly after the car was found, Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms in a press release said that they were searching the pond and surrounding areas for the remains of the missing man. He said:

"Investigators are still actively working on the case, processing the vehicle for evidence, and searching the pond and surrounding area for any remains of Mr. Erwin. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the law enforcement officers, firefighters, and volunteers who have helped investigate this case over the past ten years."

Statement from Donald Erwin's family (Image via Yvonne Erwin)

Authorities said that Donald Erwin’s family has been notified of the recent developments in the case. A member of his family took to social media and revealed authorities plan to drain the pond with the permission of the owners to locate his remains.