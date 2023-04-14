Where was Drake Bell found? Nickelodeon star issues justification on what happened in wake of missing report

American actor Drake Bell was found alive, hours after he was reported "missing and endangered" by Florida. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson from Daytona Beach police, who said:

“We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the publication that Drake Bell was found "unharmed" in their jurisdiction at approximately 11:30 am.

Moreover, the authorities took the initiative to make sure that he got a “mental health evaluation.”

Drake was reported missing earlier on April 13 by Daytona Beach police, who posted on their Facebook handle that the actor was "missing and endangered."

"Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered."

Drake Bell broke his silence on social media after he was reported missing

On April 14, the 36-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to respond to reports of him "being endangered." Drake Bell tweeted that he left his phone in the car and did not answer it for one night, which led to all this.

DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ @DrakeBell You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂

Bell gained prominence with Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck on the three-season children's sketch comedy series The Amanda Show, which aired between 1999 and 2002.

In 2004, he starred in Drake & Josh, which was also made by Dan Schneider and brought him and Peck back together. It ran for four seasons, from 2004 to 2007. Subsequently, a made-for-TV movie, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh, was produced, which came out in 2008.

Bell also starred in three live-action Fairly OddParents movies that aired between 2011 and 2014.

In recent years, Bell has focused primarily on voiceover work, providing the voice of Peter Parker in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers Assemble, and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Bell has also had some trouble with the law in the past few years. In June 2021, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of trying to endanger minors and a misdemeanor charge of distributing material damaging to juveniles.

The accusations are said to be related to a 2017 event between Bell, who was 31 at the time, and a 15-year-old girl he met online. Authorities claim that Bell and the minor girl spoke on social media in a way that was "s*xual in nature." He received a two-year probationary period as well as 200 hours of community service.

On the professional front, Drake Bell will next star in Drake Bell: Going Away (music video), Fangbone!, and Building for the Stars.

