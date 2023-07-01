Where was Esther Wang found? Missing hiker located after disappearing in B.C. Park

On Thursday, June 29, 16-year-old Esther Wang was discovered 54 hours after she was reported missing in a B.C. park. According to Vancouver is Awesome, at the time of the incident, Esther Wang was hiking with three other people in Maple Ridge Park. She was discovered by search parties after walking out of the park's Golden Ears trail.

Authorities reported that the teenager sustained no serious injuries while missing.

Alanna Kelly @AlannaKellyNews BREAKING: Esther Wang, 16, has been found alive.



After being lost in the wilderness of Golden Ears Park for more than 50 hours she has been found.

In an official statement, Ridge Meadows Royal Candian Mounted Police Supt. Int. Wendy Mehat announced the discovery:

“Esther Wang has been located. She’s healthy, she is happy and she’s with family. That is the best possible outcome for us."

Esther Wang is currently reunited with her family in Vancouver. Park officials commended the teen for her ability to survive in the park by herself.

Timeline of Esther Wang's disappearance

According to BC News, prior to her disappearance, Esther Wang had trained as an air cadet with the Langley Squadron, 746 Hawk. On Tuesday, Wang joined two other air cadets and their adult supervisor for a hike along the East Canyon Trail. At 2:45, they returned to their campground. It took 15 minutes for the adult supervisor to realise that Wang was missing.

Sarbraj Singh Kahlon @sarbrajskahlon Great news! Esther Wang, a brave 16-y/o, has been discovered safe & sound! She went missing in the vast & wild Golden Ears Park for over 50 long hrs. Thankfully, she has been found, bringing an end to this intense search & rescue mission.

The hikers returned to various points along the trail to search for the 16-year-old cadet, but could not find her. On Tuesday afternoon, a search was launched by the Ridge Meadows Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The search effort also involved Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (SAR) and various SAR volunteers.

CBC noted that there were 16 search teams aided by police dogs, helicopter support and drones. Before Wang was found, several other teams from Vancouver also planned to join the search.

RMSAR search manager Ryan Smith outlined the challenges of attempting to find someone on the Golden Ears trail:

"It's very steep and it's very thick forestation, which did obviously hamper the search efforts."

Emma May @emmagmay



Knowing the helicopters could not see her she hiked back to a trail head. To find her mom waiting and unable to leave. As moms would.



Esther- carry that strength with you through all you face. Amazing🥰 Jing🇨🇦 @AhappyGuy19 The following details is from Esther Wang's mother, and translated by ChatGPT.



On Thursday night, around 9 o'clock, we waited at the command center until the rescue operation was completed before leaving. On the way back to the park, I was deeply moved and had the idea of taking The following details is from Esther Wang's mother, and translated by ChatGPT.On Thursday night, around 9 o'clock, we waited at the command center until the rescue operation was completed before leaving. On the way back to the park, I was deeply moved and had the idea of taking #EstherWang is a boss. She saved herself.Knowing the helicopters could not see her she hiked back to a trail head. To find her mom waiting and unable to leave. As moms would.Esther- carry that strength with you through all you face. Amazing🥰 twitter.com/ahappyguy19/st… #EstherWang is a boss. She saved herself. Knowing the helicopters could not see her she hiked back to a trail head. To find her mom waiting and unable to leave. As moms would. Esther- carry that strength with you through all you face. Amazing🥰 twitter.com/ahappyguy19/st…

Smith added that if anyone finds themself in a similar situation where they have lost the rest of their hiking group, they should not wander off by themselves.

"Stop where you are. In this case, she was with a group, and if she'd remained where she was, the group did return to that area. Obviously, Esther, we're still waiting – like the superintendent says – to find out exactly what happened."

At 9:30 pm on Thursday, Wang walked out of the forest. Authorities noted that the first people to spot the teen were her parents, who had come down from Vancouver after hearing the news.

Wendy Mehat commented on the discovery:

"Her family has expressed sincere gratitude to all the first responders and search and rescue groups.They're very thankful for this outcome, and they've requested privacy at this time."

The case is currently considered closed.

