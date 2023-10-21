Where in Florida was the 19th-century shipwreck found? Details explored as construction crew unearths vessel

In the first week of October, road crews discovered an undamaged, centuries-old shipwreck while conducting everyday repair work on a Florida highway.

As per TV station WFLA, the antique wooden parts of the shipwreck were discovered as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) construction crew was working on a $42 million drainage improvement project in the downtown area.

The excavation of the vessel was co-led by SEARCH's senior vice president, James Delgado, and archaeologist Sam Turner. For Delgado, the finding testified to the persistent spirit of struggle and resiliency among ordinary people and provided insight into the historical background.

As per the NY Post, Delgado said, while addressing the findings, that:

"What it speaks to is the reality of life for so many people, then as well as now. You get up, you go to work, and you make a living to put food on the table. You work hard”.

The 20-foot-long relic, thought to have been around since the 1800s, was discovered by workers near the Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine buried beneath eight to ten feet of silt.

More details about the shipwreck

As per Wion, it was described as a single-masted, shallow-draft sailboat used for coastal fishing. Moreover, the recovered ship's lower hull measured between 24 and 28 feet initially; however, the team could only discover 19 feet of the ship. The shipwrecked boat was entirely removed by Wednesday, department officials said.

Furthermore, the vessel was likely used to extract fish and shellfish from coastal waterways and directly offshore, says Delgado in the FDOT’s statement.

As per the NY Post, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 2 Secretary Greg Evans said that the ship was preserved well,

"It was encapsulated in soil and mud, so there was no air contact for it to decay."

What are the artifacts that were found on the ship?

Several artifacts were discovered next to the shipwreck. These include two coconut shells that were probably used as drinking glasses and the base of a kerosene lamp. These leather shoes were perhaps owned by a crew member and coins from the 19th century, according to a Guardian story that quoted Jacksonville Today.

According to FDOT official Hampton Ray, who spoke with the outlet Jacksonville Today, these objects imply that the ship was still operating when it sank.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the shipwreck's discovery is intended to provide historians with additional insights into the lives of people who constructed or operated the fishing boat during the 1800s.