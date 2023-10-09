The Continental: From the World of John Wick crew on Ayomide Adegun playing a younger Lance Reddick (Exclusive)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick may not feature the face of the franchise, but it does showcase a younger version of perhaps the second-most popular character, Charon.

Ayomide Adegun stepped into the massive shoes once filled by the late Lance Reddick, who immortalized Charon in all four John Wick movies. Compared to the wily and composed man we meet in the films, Adegun's version has a deer-in-the-headlights look about him in The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

SK POP spoke to Directors of Night 1 and 3, Albert Hughes and Action Director Larnell Stovall, about Adegun. Both men felt that the 25-year-old actor was able to do a commendable job and honor the legacy of the great Lance Reddick.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick - Action Director Larnell Stovall loved the sloppiness of Adegun's action sequences

There are over 50 minutes of action on Night 3 of The Continental: From the World of John Wick. While there are several breathtaking action sequences, Larnell Stovall appreciated how Ayomide Adegun approached his action scenes almost with a "sloppiness."

"The bits that he had, it was very straightforward, very simple. But look, our actor, who was amazing, he embodied the presence, the naiveness, the spirit, that Lance Reddick developed. And of course, it was great seeing him walk on screen and knowing that this is a younger version," Stovall said.

The Charon we meet in the John Wick films is a man who is very much involved in the action and the violence of the universe. But Stovall loved how Adegun approached his younger version differently.

"He didn’t have much to do but the little that he did do, I loved that he played it from the sense of survival versus being trained. And that’s what you want from actors. Because everybody can’t be crisp, clean and efficient. There used to be room for people to be sloppy and things happen on accident," Stovall explained.

"And I like that he represents that. Which gives him room to grow. As the seasons grow. He may learn how to shoot. He may learn how to become tactical in his older years. Which is what the John Wick audience was able to see. So yeah, yeah, good times with that," he added.

Executive Producer and Director Albert Hughes echoed similar sentiments. He spoke about how little experience Ayomide Adegun had before being thrust into this major Peacock original series.

"Ayo was pulled out of drama school in Wales. His last year in school. And it was his first time on camera. I like how they have chemistry with the camera. That’s half the job. Then , do they have the skill set? Yes, they have the skill set. He’s magnetic," Hughes said.

Hughes feels like we see Charon grow before our eyes in The Continental: From the World of John Wick:

"He plays innocence really well and naiveness really well. He has to start to learn through the years to get to the place where Lance Reddick is in the film series. Which is a shrewd guy too. He knows what’s going on. But I think the younger version of Charon is too trusting. And through episodes of the TV show, he understands what life is about, really quickly," he expressed.

All three parts of The Continental: From The World Of John Wick are now available to stream on Peacock. Read our review of the series here.