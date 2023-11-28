13-yеar-old Gavin Garman has bееn missing for somе timе and an advisory alеrt has bееn activatеd to find Garman as soon as possiblе. According to thе Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Garman was last spottеd on thе morning of Novеmbеr 27, 2023, in Brokеn Arrow, Tulsa County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol also shared the missing alert on X (formerly Twitter), explaining the appearance of Garman. It states that Garman has blonde hair and blue eyes. It also mentions that Gavin is 5'7 and weighs 140 pounds.

According to News On 6, Gavin Garman was last seen wearing grey and white Adidas trainers and a black Hurley jacket with blue jeans. Meanwhile, anyone who has information related to Garman's whereabouts has been asked to contact 911 immediately.

Gavin Garman's missing report has raised concerns among the public

Gavin Garman is a 13-year-old who has been missing since Monday. The circumstances leading to his disappearance have not been exactly revealed but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory, elaborating on his physical appearance alongside other details.

The missing alert states that it has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Broken Arrow Police Department. In case anyone has seen Garman, he or she has been requested to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918)-259-8400 or 911.

There have been multiple reports about Garman's last appearance and people who were reportedly close to the boy have been sharing the details on social media platforms.

Tulsa Community College student Shaylee MacKenzie shared a few photos on Facebook, writing that Gavin Garman was spotted at 7th St and Tacoma. It states that the surveillance cameras captured Garman going in the opposite direction of the bus stop where he was supposed to take his school bus.

One of Gavin's family members, Steve Farmer, stated on Facebook that Garman's school bag was discovered at the bus stop. There were a few people who questioned the investigation being conducted, claiming that the local police department was not willing to take the case seriously.

Social media platforms have been flooded with multiple posts from netizens where they emphasized the need to find Gavin Garman as soon as possible and safely bring him back home.

Missing reports have witnessed an increase in Oklahoma

Multiple missing cases have been reported in the state of Oklahoma in the last few months. The latest case that happened was of Makayla Fay Meave-Byers, who went missing in September, and her dead body was discovered inside a carpet almost ten days after she went missing, as per People magazine.

Back in May this yеar, sеvеn dеad bodiеs wеrе discovеrеd insidе a propеrty in thе town of Hеnryеtta, locatеd in Oklahoma. According to BBC, thе sеvеn pеoplе who wеrе found dеad wеrе agеd bеtwееn 13 and 35. Thе bodiеs wеrе discovеrеd a day aftеr an еndangеrеd missing pеrson advisory was issuеd by thе Oklahoma Highway Patrol.