Where did Hayden Klemenok go missing? Body reportedly found in search for Yosemite National Park missing hiker

On Sunday, July 9, the body of 24-year-old hiker Hayden Klemenok was recovered in Yosemite National Park. Klemenok, a San Diego man who worked as a financial analyst at the time of his death, was last seen walking near a trail junction by Chilnualna Creek. While Klemenok's cause of death remains unconfirmed, his sister said that officials believe he drowned.

The death of Hayden Klemenok is currently under investigation by Yosemite National Park officials. They noted that the area he disappeared in was remote, and there were not many rangers manning the stations.

Officials have not yet mentioned the possibility of foul play.

The timeline of the recovery of Hayden Klemenok's body

According to The Guardian, Hayden Klemenok disappeared while hiking with a group of friends. At 2 pm on July 2, his group last saw him entering the trail near the creek. Officials began searching the area soon after the victim went missing.

As reported by People News, officials also requested to speak with anyone who was hiking near Upper Chilnualna Fall on July 2. The search effort involved Yosemite National Park Rangers, the Yosemite Search and Rescue team, and law enforcement authorities.

On July 9, after the discovery of the body, Klemenok's family discussed the case. They said that it was complicated for park authorities to locate the victim as the area was difficult to navigate. In the wake of the disappearance, family members started a GoFundMe initiative to raise funds for the search effort. The GoFundMe, which had a target of $75,000, had raised $66,930 at the time of writing.

On July 9, the victim's sister shared a post confirming that he had been found dead. The post spoke about the investigation, saying:

"Due to the complexity of his location, it took another 24hrs to formally recover him. While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden's cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning."

It further continued:

"We have a long road ahead of us in our grieving as individuals, as a family, and in our new lives without our irreplaceable, unforgettable brother and son whom we cherish and immeasurably miss. We will never stop loving our Hayden."

As per his LinkedIn Profile, Hayden Klemenok was an avid hiker and sports enthusiast. He juggled his life as a financial analyst with several physical activities, such as weight lifting and competitive grappling. NBC reported that he would take a trip through Yosemite National Park with his college friends on an annual basis.

In response to the incident, Yosemite authorities warned hikers about the bodies of water in the park. Rangers said that the strong currents in the creeks make them highly deadly.

