Where was Ivianna Jordan last seen? Search for missing Arkansas 4-year-old intensifies

On Thursday, July 13, four-year-old Arkansas girl Ivianna Jordan was reportedly taken from her home in Pulaski County, where she was last seen by her family. According to Kait8, Jordan is believed to have left her home with her great uncle, 44-year-old Brodrick Hardman. The case remains in the early stages of investigation, and further details are yet to be revealed.

Trigger warning: This article concerns child abduction, the reader's discretion is advised

Within hours of the kidnapping, Arkansas State authorities released an Amber Alert, announcing the disappearance of Ivianna Jordan.

Brodrick Hardman's intentions for taking the young girl currently remain unknown. The four-year-old was described by the police as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Hardman was described as a 44-year-old who stood 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Ivianna Jordan's disappearance: Brodrick Hardman is already charged with first-degree murder

As per Kark, Brodrick Hardman is currently wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on an undisclosed first-degree murder charge. At 2 o'clock on Thursday, Hardman reportedly took Ivianna Jordan from her grandmother's home. Jordan's family reported that Hardman refused to return Jordan or provide further details about where they were going.

Authorities noted that while tracking Brodrick Hardman through his cell phone, they last detected activity in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock. As of July 14, Hardman's whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities have not discussed whether the abduction has any relation to the first-degree murder charges that are already faced by the suspect.

In an official statement regarding the missing persons case, Arkansas authorities described Ivianna Jordan as neurodivergent.

The statement read:

"When officers arrived on scene they were advised that 44 year old Broaderick Hardman left the location with 4 year old Ivianna Jordan (B/F). Ivianna was last seen wearing a white, long sleeve shirt and black and white leggings. (...) She has black hair and brown eyes. Ivianna is also described as a high functioning autistic."

Authorities said that Brodrick Hardman is armed and dangerous, and that civilians should call authorities instead of attempting to approach him.

All there is to know about the Amber Alert

As stated by the Office of Justice Programs, the Amber Alert system was first introduced in 1996 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The system was named after Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas.

The system, which spreads news of missing persons cases across several channels, has now been adopted across the country.

CNN reported that in 2002, lawmakers suggested that the Amber Alert system should be used nationwide.

Dianne Feinstein, a US senator and politician, discussed the success of the system in California.

"We've had 13 Amber alerts in California in one month. One was a misstep. All other 12 have resulted in the return of the child. Eight were abductions from strangers and four involved family members. Now that's an unparalleled record," She said.

The search for Ivianna Jordan is currently ongoing.

