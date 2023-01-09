Where is Jair Bolsonaro? Video of former Brazil President's supporters attacking Congress goes viral

On Sunday, January 8, supporters of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of the 2022 presidential elections after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro claimed that he lost his position due to voter fraud. In the footage incident, Bolsonaro's supporters can be seen surrounding the grounds of the Presidential Palace, struggling with officers as they respond with tear gas.

In additional footage, the far-right supporters can be seen on top of the government building, as police slowly approach them with non-lethal weapons. Helicopters, police vans, and mounted officers can be seen patrolling the area while several protestors are arrested.

As per NBC, before the end of his last presidential term, Bolsonaro went to his home in Florida last December.

Why was Jair Bolsonaro accused of inciting the riot?

In several tweets, Jair Bolsonaro supporters claimed that the riot is in response to voter fraud perpetrated by the political machine of the current Brazilian President, Lula da Silva.

The Guardian reported that Bolsonaro also made direct claims that the electoral result should be 'invalidated' due to alleged corruption.

Lula da Silva has made allegations that Jair Bolsonaro played a direct role in co-ordinating the attack on the Supreme Court.

Lula also accused Bolsonaro of having used corrupt police officers to achieve his goals.

He said:

"You will see in the images that they [police officers] are guiding people on the walk to Praca dos Tres Powers. We are going to find out who the financiers of these vandals who went to Brasilia are and they will all pay with the force of law."

Daniel Lacerda, a 21-year-old Bolsonaro supporter, told BBC that he does not support the riot.

Lacerda said:

"I voted for Bolsanaro but I don't agree with what they're doing. If you don't agree with the president you should just say it and move on, you shouldn't go hold protests and commit all the violence like they're doing."

In an official report, a US Embassy spokesperson decided the attack as a threat to democracy.

The statement read:

"Media and police report that an antidemocratic protest has turned violent and is now occupying areas of central Brasilia including the Brazilian National Congress and areas surrounding the Plaza of the 3 Powers.”

The violent protests have also been condemned by US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden said:

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined."

As per The Hill, Jair Bolsonaro, who is still believed to be in Florida, has not made any official statements regarding the protests.

