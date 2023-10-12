Where was James Harrison last seen? Kentucky police searching for an Army veteran missing for a month

38-year-old James Harrison has been missing for over a month, and police are still looking for the veteran. Harrison's family reported him missing on October 6, and police have shared a description of him to make the search more effective. He has a gray vehicle, but it could not be confirmed if he was driving it during his disappearance.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Harrison was last seen on September 5, Ft. Thomas at the Veterans Affairs Center. Authorities could not confirm his clothing during his disappearance. Police are seeking the public's assistance in the search as well.

Army veteran James Harrison has been missing for over a month now and was last seen on September 5, 2023

Just after 20-year-old navy sailor Nija Townsend Jr. went missing, army veteran James Harrison was reported missing on October 6. It has been confirmed that Harrison was last seen over a month back on September 5. His family members reported him missing a few days back.

As mentioned in the introduction, Harrison was last seen at the Veterans Affairs Center in September. Since then, his whereabouts are unknown. Police are also trying to look for him after he was reported missing. However, no clue has been found regarding the missing veteran. Police released a description of James Harrison. He has red hair, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. The type of clothes he wore when he went missing couldn't be confirmed.

Upon further investigation, Kentucky State Police confirmed that he has a grey 2018 Ford Focus. However, they aren't sure if he was driving it when he disappeared. Law enforcement officials also revealed a possible temporary car tag to be Q574040.

Expand Tweet

Law enforcement officials are trying hard to find and locate the missing army veteran who has been missing since the beginning of September

Authorities have urged the public to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 6 if they have any information regarding the disappearance or Harrison's whereabouts. The same has been reported by FOX19 as well.

No additional details regarding Harrison's disappearance or the case have been revealed as of now. The search is active, and cops are trying to locate the missing army veteran. It has not been revealed how long Harrison served in the army or any other detail regarding his service. The entire community along with the authorities are now looking for James Harrison.

James' family reported him missing on October 6 (Image via NiJoy/X)

As mentioned before, a naval sailor went missing, and his whereabouts are still unknown. He has been identified as 20-year-old Nija Townsend Jr. The missing seaman's family members claimed that it was unlikely of him to disappear this way. It is an ongoing investigation as well. The naval authorities are cooperating with the San Diego Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, to look for Townsend.