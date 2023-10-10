Where was Nija Townsend Jr last seen? Search for missing Navy sailor intensifies

20-year-old Nija Townsend Jr., a US Navy sailor, mysteriously vanished after being last seen on September 29, 2023. Law enforcement officials along with the Naval authorities are trying to locate the missing man. According to Nija's mother, she was initially told by the naval authorities that there were no signs of foul play.

Nija Townsend Jr.'s mother added that it was unlikely for him to have disappeared in this manner. The same has been claimed by the missing officer's aunt as well. Nija was reported missing on Monday, October 9, 2023. He was last seen in San Diego, during the time of his disappearance.

Expand Tweet

US Navy sailor, Nija Townsend Jr. disappeared in September and was reported missing by the naval officials who initially claimed that he was possibly safe

On September 29, Nija Townsend Jr. did not report to his ship in the USS Germantown. He reportedly was on a long weekend off before he disappeared. Courtney Frazier, Townsend's mother claimed that she realized that her son was missing when naval officials called her repeatedly to know if he was with her.

Frazier stated that she was about to file a report about her missing son to the SDPD and NCIS. However, naval authorities claimed that he wasn't in any danger and there was no indication of foul play.

She told FOX News,

"At what point does it become indicative of foul play or imminent danger? Wouldn’t it be better to be safe than sorry?"

She allegedly asked the naval authorities to ping Townsend's phone location. However, they denied her request and told her that they did not have the authority to do the same.

A customer service representative, however, revealed that Townsend's phone was fully charged and was turned on too, however, he had not used it or called anyone from it since the day he vanished.

Expand Tweet

The missing seaman's mother claimed that the family didn't even have enough information regarding the disappearance

Cdr. Arlo Abrahamson, Public Affairs Officer for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet, told NewYork Post,

"The health and welfare of our Sailors is a top priority and we will continue to work with local authorities to help locate this service member."

Navy authorities confirmed that they are currently cooperating with the San Diego Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, to locate missing Nija Townsend Jr.

Nija's mother further added:

"His lieutenant said no he has not done this before, this is very out of character, and he always shows up for work. We’re not getting any kind of answer that we need because we just don’t have any information."

Expand Tweet

FOX News reported that the seaman would often check at a Quality Inn, which was nearer to the place where the ships docked. Frazier went to check for her missing son in the hotel. She, however, found out that Townsend had not checked in at the hotel this week.