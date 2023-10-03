What did Brandon Wineinger do? Suspect arrested as missing Georgia mother Aimee Lafakis found dead

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing on Friday, September 29, 2023, and two days later, her boyfriend Brandon Wineinger was arrested on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Brandon, who is 43, is facing multiple charges including tampering with evidence, kidnapping, concealing the death of a person, first-degree burglary, and making false statements, per WSB-TV.

Aimee, who was a 48-year-old grandmother from Georgia was reported missing by her family on Friday to the Brookhaven Police. According to the New York Post, her family last heard from her in a text message at around 2 am local time on Friday.

However, the missing report took a tragic turn after cops recovered a woman's body on Sunday. The remains were found on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Police later identified the remains as those of Aimee and notified the family.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing with police trying to find more information about the crime. It is also worth noting that it is unclear exactly what Brandon Wineinger did but the police arrested him after he was found making multiple false statements about Aimee.

Brandon Wineinger is arrested in connection to Aimee Lafaki's disappearance and mysterious death

Aimee Lafaki's boyfriend 43-year-old Brandon Wineinger was arrested on Sunday under suspicion of Lafaki's murder. However, he hasn't been arrested in connection to the 48-year-old's disappearance.

Brandon is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, burglary, false statements, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another.

Aimee's family released a statement to Channel 2 Action News and said that her daughters Scarlett and London, and her granddaughter London were "her whole life." It noted that Aimee was proud of them and their bond was special and unique.

The statement added that not only would all three of them make her proud but would go on to live the "beautiful lives she always wanted for them."

"She was loved by so many and her legacy will be how she lived. She was genuine, fun, loyal, and just a force of nature," the statement continued.

As mentioned earlier, the victim was last heard from on Friday, and police found her body two days later on Sunday. Police spoke to Aimee's family on Monday to try and find more information about her and her disappearance.

A fundraiser is launched to raise funds for the victim's family

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to raise funds to provide assistance to Aimee's family. The fundraiser aims to raise $20,000 and has already raised $10,500. According to its description, Aimee was taken from her family over the weekend and the fundraiser aims to help her daughters "during this trying time."

"Please let any love for Aimee be shown through love and support for her daughters as she would have wanted. She was truly loved," the description adds.

One of her friends posted a heartfelt message about Aimee Lafakis on social media. It called her a "beautiful soul inside out" who would never be forgotten but missed forever.

"Fly high my friend until we meet again! We will do whatever it takes to get you the justice you deserve. Love you," the social media post read.

Law enforcement officers reportedly went to Brandon Wineinger's house to investigate her disappearance.

Brookhaven Police Department and Crime Stoppers Atlanta are seeking help from the public to find more information about the case and Brandon Wineinger. Police are actively investigating the case to figure out what happened.