Why were Disney employees arrested? Florida human trafficking scandal explored

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that a significant human trafficking bust has happened in Florida. About 219 people were arrested concerning the bust, including a father, a school athletic director, and three Disney employees. The bust took place after an undercover operation continued for about seven days.

The human trafficking operation was allegedly taking place in Florida's Polk County. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, over 100 prostitutes have been arrested; among them, 21 could be victims of human trafficking.

Several charges have been filed against all the suspects arrested in the bust.

A Polk County, Florida, human trafficking operation has been busted, and more than 200 people have been arrested in connection to it

The undercover investigation began on September 19, and now, over 200 people have been arrested in connection to the human trafficking ring operating in Florida's Polk County.

About 44 felonies and 242 misdemeanor charges have been filed against the people arrested. Sheriff Grady Judd revealed that 35 suspects are illegally in the US.

Two individuals, Freddy Escalona, 30, and Maria Guzman, 36, face the most serious charges of human trafficking. The New York Post reported that 83 suspects face charges for soliciting prostitution or traveling to the undercover location to negotiate to have s*x for money.

The news agency further mentioned that 17 suspects have been charged with abetting prostitution, and helping them run the business. While talking about the arrests, Judd stated:

"What would an op be if we didn’t arrest someone employed by Disney."

The arrestees include a married man and the father of three children. He was allegedly an ex-youth football coach. Judd referred to him and said:

"This dude now is coaching in county jail. I can’t believe we want somebody like this around our children."

Authorities have allegedly rescued 21 victims of human trafficking

Another suspect identified is the athletics director at the Vanguard School. He also works as a real Academy teacher at Auburndale High School in Florida. Polk County Schools told FOX 13,

"Part of being an educator is understanding that you are held to a higher standard for your actions in the classroom, as well as the community. These charges don’t involve students, and Rogers was not on duty as a teacher, but this kind of conduct still has no place in our school system."

Another man arrested in the sting operation allegedly got his 15-year-old daughter to that area on her birthday and then left her alone in a motel so that he could have s*x somewhere else. Judd referred to this arrestee and said:

"For her birthday, we arrested her dad. And put him in the jail."

Sheriff Judd said this was possibly the first time they arrested so many people in one operation. He also explained that they found about 21 human trafficking victims as well. Judd highlighted another similar operation in February, where they rescued 24 victims.