Where was John Castic found? Body of missing 27-year old Goldman Sachs analyst discovered days later 

John Castic’s body has finally been found. The Goldman Sachs analyst went missing at around 3 am on Saturday, after a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage, as per the New York Post. John’s body was pulled out of Newtown Creek on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. According to authorities, the body was discovered just half a mile away from where he had initially gone missing and was seen last.

Officials retrieved the body after they were called up by a man who spotted a bloated body floating shirtless and face-down. Furthermore, authorities have also revealed that John Castic’s body had no signs of trauma. His cause of death has been determined as drowning. The circumstances for the drowning was not revealed at the time of writing.

Castic's family has announced that a vigil for the deceased has been planned for Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 7 pm, outside of Brooklyn Mirage.

John Castic’s family, friends, and authorities shared Missing Person alerts on Facebook and around the town

After John Castic went missing around 3 am on Saturday, family and friends alerted authorities. Flyers posted around the city informed people that John was wearing a navy and white button-down floral shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Many also actively posted on social media regarding John vanishing after the show. Sara Kostecka, a friend of the deceased, posted at the time:

“Any information would be greatly appreciated, as well as sharing this to anyone in NYC that might have seen him. I’m supposed to walk with him in my brother's wedding next week … we just want to find John.”

She added that John Castic was a “very responsible individual” and would not just disappear like that.

Even Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon described Castic as a “dedicated, driven member.” After his body was retrieved, a company statement was made by Solomon:

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”

Furthermore, friends who were present with John during the concert claimed that he was not alone in the show, but he left alone and before everyone else, as he was feeling ill. A friend claimed that John called an Uber.

Zeds Dead @zedsdead We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of John Castic after our Brooklyn show this weekend. Our thoughts are with his friends and family

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, as this marks the second time that a man vanished near The Brooklyn Mirage, only to be found dead in the creek. Previously, Karl Clemente was found floating in the water on June 11.