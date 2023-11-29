Where was Katheryn Ferguson last seen? Ex-boyfrined under scanner in wake of Wyoming woman's disappearance

In October 2023, 33-year-old Katheryn Ferguson of Wyoming was last spotted alive in Trumann, Arkansas, during a cross-country trip with her two daughters and her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend, Adam Shane Aviles, Jr., who also happens to be the father of both children.

A press release from the Wyoming District Attorney's Office stated that on November 21, 2023, Adam Shane Aviles, Jr., was arraigned for being a felon in possession of ammunition, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the press release from the Wyoming District Attorney's Office, if convicted, Adam Shane Aviles, Jr. can be sentenced to up to 15 years imprisonment with three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 penalty.

Disappearance of Katheryn Ferguson

KTVQ reported that on November 2, 2023. Katheryn Ferguson was officially reported missing to authorities. However, her older sister, Nicole Ferguson, suspects that her disappearance dates long back.

According to the report by KTVQ, Nicole stated that in May 2023, Katheryn went to Alabama to live with her mother with her two daughters, one aged four years and the other aged eleven months, in an attempt to avoid her ex-boyfriend. Nicole Ferguson said:

"She was doing good in Alabama, and then I do think that was when the ex-boyfriend (Adam Aviles, Jr.) came up that maybe something happened."

The report by KTVQ stated that after three months, Katheryn Ferguson asked her ex-boyfriend, Adam Shane Aviles, Jr., to pick her and their daughters up from Alabama, and all four started their journey back to Wyoming in early October. However, only three of them returned. Nicole further stated:

"I never in a million years thought he would do something to her, I didn't. But now I think he did and I think it was really bad. I don't think she's alive. I really don't."

KTVQ reported that her family last saw her in Trumann, Arkansas, around October 5, 2023, and mentioned that Katheryn Ferguson was not in the vehicle on October 9, 2023, when Adam Shane Aviles, Jr. stopped in Texas.

Katheryn Ferguson's ex-boyfriend initially faced drug charges

Cowboy State Daily reported that on November 8, 2023, Katheryn Ferguson's ex-boyfriend, Adam Shane Aviles, Jr., was apprehended and charged the following day with misdemeanor charges of methamphetamine possession and taking his father's truck without permission (unauthorized use of a vehicle).

If he was convicted of those charges and sentenced, each charge could lead to up to one year in jail and $1,000 in penalties.

According to the report by Cowboy State Daily, prior to his initial court hearing, the case was dismissed without prejudice. Public Information Officer for the Park County Sheriff's Office, Monte McClain, said:

"We dropped the local charges. We used those to hold him 'til the big charges came out. His charges have escalated to the point that a misdemeanor ticket of unauthorized (truck) use is a moot point. It would actually delay the furtherance of justice in trying to get this taken care of."

The press release by the Wyoming District Attorney's Office stated that the case is under investigation by the Park County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer.

Wyoming District Attorney's Office reported that a trial has been scheduled for January 22, 2024, before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.