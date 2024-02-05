Where was Kayla Wright last seen? Search for missing Vermont woman intensifies amid disappearance

The disappearance of Kayla Wright, who is from Derby town in Orleans County, Vermont, has led to concerns among her family members and the public. The Vermont Police Department has already intensified their search for the woman, and she was last seen in Troy, Vermont, on February 2, 2024, as per NBC 5.

Kayla Wright has not been seen anywhere since the following day, and she has not called any of her family members or friends so far. The reasons behind the disappearance remain unknown, but the police department is reportedly following a few sources of information.

Meanwhile, people have been requested to call the authorities at (802) 334-8881 if they have seen Wright or have any other details related to her disappearance. She is 29 years old, and further details about her remain unknown.

Police department starts a massive search for Kayla Wright

A missing person poster of Kayla Wright has gone viral on different social media platforms. Wright's close friends have been sharing the same as much as possible, including the Aware Foundation of Virginia, so that the police can get help in their search. The poster features three photos of Kayla and the description says that she was seen at 4 a.m. on Friday.

Expand Tweet

It also reads that the Vermont Police Department is requesting help from the public to continue their search. It continues:

"She has not had any contact with family or acquaintances. She is 5'3" with a slight build. A current clothing description is unavailable, and the circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation."

The poster additionally stated that she has brown-colored hair and eyes, and she weighs 120 lbs. Although Wright is active on Facebook, the account hardly reveals anything about her except that she is a student at the Community College of Vermont, where she studies psychology.

As of writing, authorities are yet to share further updates on Kayla Wright's search.

Similar cases have been reported in Vermont for a long time

The missing case of Kayla Wright is not the first case in Vermont until now. The latest case was reported in December last year, where a man named Hugh C. Bedward was missing for around three weeks, as per Brattleboro Reformer.

In another instance, two Massachusetts men named Jahim Solomon and Eric White were reported missing in October of the same year.

The duo's relatives reportedly revealed that they did not contact their family after traveling together for many days. Solomon was reportedly seen in a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a baseball hat before he disappeared.

Both were later found dead in a rural area in northern Vermont.