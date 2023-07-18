Where was Majesty Williams found? Missing Georgia girl located 2 years after abduction

On July 17, police located missing Georgia girl Majesty Williams in Mexico two years after her abduction. According to Crime Online, on April 1, 2021, Williams has illegally been taken by her mother, 34-year-old Andrea McCord. Authorities discovered the child in Mexico's San Luis Potosi with McCord and McCord's boyfriend, Custodio Geurra. McCord and Geurra were both arrested in connection to the abduction.

Majesty Williams has now been reuinited with her father, James William. Andrea McCord and Custodio Geurra were both charged with "Interstate Interference with Child Custody". The Missing Kids organization reported that the search for Majesty Williams was a collaborative effort between the Smyrna Police Department, the NCMEC, and the US Marshals Service.

The timeline of Majesty Williams' abduction

On April 1, 2021, Andrea McCord allegedly abducted Majesty Williams from James Williams' home in Smyrna, Georgia. James Williams said that at the time the incident occured, he was already estranged from McCord, but allowed her to visit his place.

McCord is accused of taking Majesty Williams before stealing James Williams' car and fleeing the scene. She subsequently sent the father a text, informing him that she had left his car at a grocery store.

James Williams reported the abduction to the Smyrna Police Department. Officials issued a felony arrest warrant for Andrea McCord, accusing her of Interstate Interference with Custody. The Missing Kids Organization reported that since McCord would be difficult to find, they elevated the case to national attention.

Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, discussed the organization's decision to have the case featured in the TV show On Patrol:Live.

Hartmann said:

“We know that it can sometimes be tough to get media attention when it comes to missing children related to family custody situations. We shared home videos of Majesty and that helped viewers connect with this sweet child. People across the country wanted to help her Dad. We’re thrilled that Majesty is now back home safe.”

Two years later, after authorities tracked the suspects down in San Luis Potosi, the Smyrna Police Department commented on closing the case. Lieutenant Meredith Holt, Public Information Officer at Smyrna Police Department, said that their collaboration with NCMEC was essential to the search.

Holt said:

“The Smyrna Police Department is honored to have partnered with NCMEC in the search for Majesty. The Smyrna Police Department used several resources to gain information in locating Majesty, but once we connected with NCMEC our resources grew exponentially."

On Sunday, 16 July, James and Majesty Williams met after two years at the Hartfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Following the reunion, the father thanked the Smyrna Police Department, NCMEC, and the US Marshal service for their roles in the search.