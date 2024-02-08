Where was the Marines missing helicopter located? Search intensifies for five marines missing in California mountain

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter carrying five US marines was reportedly located around 9 am on Wednesday, February 7, near the mountain community of Pine Valley, after it went down in the snow-covered California mountains, NPR reported.

During a training flight from Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, which is close to San Diego, the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter—dubbed the largest in the military and capable of transporting five marines—went missing early on Wednesday morning.

NPR reported the CH-53E Super Stallion was found in Pine Valley about 45 miles from its destination in San Diego, but the fate of the people onboard remains unknown as authorities are struggling to access the ground due to the snowy conditions in the area.

The helicopter with five missing marines left Las Vegas late Tuesday night

According to NPR, the five missing Marines were reportedly flying from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego late Tuesday night when fire crews were alerted to the missing aircraft at 02:20 am on Wednesday.

It is unclear when the aircraft was expected to reach Sandiego, but TIME magazine reported the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was notified shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday that the helicopter had not yet arrived at the location. NPR, citing defense officials, said the last known contact with the aircraft was at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Search teams were sent to the aircraft's last known location over the Cleveland National Forest shortly after fire crews were notified about its disappearance. A few hours later, they found the aircraft in Pine Valley, near the Cuyamaca Mountains. A statement that USNI News received from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing stated as follows:

“The aircraft was located by civil authorities in Pine Valley, California, at 9:08 AM PST on February 7, 2024.”

The statement said they are currently working on locating the five missing marines with assistance from several state and federal agencies.

“The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is managing search and rescue efforts through the Wing Operations Command Center and using ground and aviation assets to locate the aircrew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and multiple federal, state and local agencies.”

CBS reported heavy cloud cover, stemming from snow showers and fog in the area, was posing a challenge to rescue the missing marines in the aircraft.

While the missing marines were not named, the Marine Corps said they were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Fox News, citing White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, said President Biden was briefed on the missing marines.

