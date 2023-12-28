Where is Millie Young? Missing Brighton artist believed to be trapped inside vessel 180 feet underwater after boat capsized in Thailand

British tourist Millie Young has been missing since December 23, 2023, and the authorities are doing everything they can to find her as soon as possible. The Independent reported that Young was on the Reggae Queen tour boat with her five friends which went down the water at the coast of Thailand.

While the rescue team discovered an empty life raft by the shore, they also believed that Young was possibly trapped inside the tour boat, as per Mirror. A spokesperson for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Pichet Songtan said that the rescue teams are currently focused on finding the ship that can reveal the whereabouts of Young.

The Independent stated that apart from Millie Young, another crew member and cook named Samniang Chaichana was also missing. Songtan also revealed that the 3rd Naval Area Command alongside Thai-MECC Region 3 and the Surin Islands National Park joined hands to find the boat and the two missing people.

"The missing persons are likely to be stuck inside the ship. We believe that they were unable to escape and were pushed down by the water. We are still waiting for the correct latitude and longitude to be determined. When it is, deep sea scuba divers are ready to search further."

The Navy officials are now planning to take the help of sonar to discover the remains of the tour boat. There were 18 people inside the boat, including five crew members and 16 of them were rescued by the authorities.

Rescue teams and boats located near the sinking location continue searching for Millie Young

According to Sky News, Millie Young arrived at the Surin Islands in Thailand as part of a holiday organized by the Sawan Tour Company. Young's tour boat left for the trip on December 22, 2023, from Thap Lamu Pier but things took a worse turn when huge waves hit the boat.

While a few tourists and crew members managed to save themselves, Young and a female crew member, Samniang Chaichana, were pulled underwater. The navy officials of Thailand immediately launched a rescue mission and they are searching at places where the sea currents have possibly washed away the duo.

A statement by the Phang Nga Provincial Port Security Control Center revealed that the 12 people who were rescued jumped into a fishing boat before Millie Young and the crew member were pulled away by the water. The boat captain stated that the waves were too strong and they were hit when he stopped the boat in the middle of the water for some time.

"At around 4 am, the waves were more than three meters high, then the water began to wash into the boat. The waste water pump in the boat could not remove the waste water."

The captain revealed that the ship went down the water before they could leave in the life rafts. According to The Sun, Young posted pictures through Instagram before her disappearance where she could be spotted having fun with her friends Jo and Phillip Degregorio alongside their kids Oska and Daisy.

The UK Foreign Office also addressed Millie Young's disappearance in a statement, saying that they have been in touch with the local authorities of Thailand. Chaichana's daughter Sunee Panpeng is also hoping to find her mother and revealed that she went on various trips in the last four years.