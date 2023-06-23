How fast did the Titan submersible implode? Cause behind catastrophic implosion explained as all aboard presumed dead

While experts are trying to determine what happened to the Titan submersible, one of them, Ofer Ketter, has speculated that the vehicle might have imploded. According to Ketter, the submarine might implode within a millisecond if something breaches the hull of the vessel, leading to a loss in pressure.

The news comes after pieces of the vehicle were discovered by a remotely operated vehicle from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic near the Titanic wreckage. The vehicle's tail cone was found 1,600 feet below the bow of the wreckage. The nose was initially discovered alongside a debris field where the front end bell of the pressure hull was.

Ketter mentioned that the passengers were aware that the implosion happened, and this is a positive thing in a situation where the vehicle has not been found yet.

"It was instantaneous – before even their brain could even send a type of message to their body that they're having pain," Ketter further stated.

Professor of marine robotics at the University of Sydney in Australia, Stefan B. Williams, wrote in a blog post that the implosion had been the result of a failure of the pressure housing in the vehicle.

"Although the Titan's composite hull is built to withstand intense deep-sea pressures, any defect in its shape or build could compromise its integrity – in which case there's a risk of implosion," he added.

What could have led to the implosion of the Titan submersible?

A Coast Guard official revealed on June 22, 2023, that all five passengers inside the Titan submersible had died in a catastrophic event. OceanGate Expeditions also shared a statement, saying that all five were real explorers with a spirit of adventure and a passion to explore and protect the oceans around the world.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time," they continued.

Naval History Magazine stated that the metal vessel might have been pulled apart. Implosion is the opposite of explosion, where the pressure comes from the outside. The debris near the Titanic wreckage has proven that the vehicle has imploded.

HITC reported that submersibles are made to resist underwater pressures like the ones that are 12,500 feet below the surface, and any damage to the hull could lead to a leak, which can result in an implosion.

Rescue teams from different countries have been looking all around the sea. Noises were detected below the sea on Tuesday and Wednesday by the sonar buoys dropped from Canadian aircraft. Officials warned that the source of the sound couldn't be confirmed and that it may not be coming from the Titan.

The submersible has a limited supply of oxygen for 96 hours, and considering that, the vessel might have run out of oxygen by Thursday. The search and rescue mission has covered around 10,000 square miles of the ocean, and two deep-sea unmanned vehicles were deployed to find Titan as soon as possible.

OceanGate Expeditions designed the Titan and charged $250,000 for each passenger. It aimed to explore the Titanic wreckage, which is located 3,800 meters deep in the Atlantic.

A former employee of OceanGate was fired for having doubts regarding the vessel's safety

A former employee of OceanGate, David Lochridge, mentioned in a 2018 counterclaim lawsuit that he was removed from the company after he questioned Titan submersible's safety. According to the counterclaim, he joined the company as an engineer and submarine pilot in 2015.

David questioned the vessel's design and the hull, and he was eventually fired by the company. The company even sued him, accusing him of contract breach, fraud, and misappropriation of trade secrets.

OceanGate also charged David with sharing their confidential details with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, along with a report stating that he was removed for being a whistleblower. In November 2018, the lawsuit was settled.

