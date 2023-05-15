Where was the missing boy from Castle Island last seen? 4-year-old Mohamed Fofana's body discovered

One day after four-year-old Mohamed Fofana went missing at Castle Island in South Boston, his body was found on May 15, 2023, on an island in Boston Harbor. Fofana was last spotted at a park in Castle Island on Sunday at around 7 pm where he was playing before he suddenly went missing.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that Fofana’s dead body was found at around 12:29 pm on Monday in a state police boat. They said that the body was immediately taken to the shore. The authorities have already informed Fofana’s family members and an investigation has been launched to find the circumstances leading to his death.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the mysterious death of a child. Discretion is advised.

Mohamed Fofana went missing on Sunday and was found one day later

Four-year-old Mohamed Fofana was playing at a park in Castle Island at around 7 pm on May 14, 2023. Reportedly, his grandfather and sister were also present at the park and when they couldn't find him a few moments later, they called 911 to inform authorities that Mohamed was missing.

According to Fofana’s mother Matenjay, Fofana’s grandfather also called her informing her that her son is missing. Matenjay also requested everyone to contact her or 911 if someone has any information regarding her son. When he went missing, the four-year-old was wearing a sweatshirt with a gray hood, blue jeans, and footwear.

The authorities immediately began searching for Fofana and also monitored the entire area. The search continued until the next morning and divers searched all the places covered all around the Castle Island’s sea wall. Detectives also checked the surveillance footage to find anything that would help them with the search.

Helicopters were also searching the entire place and a Boston firefighter drone was monitoring the ground and coastline of Castle Island. City Councilor Erin Murphy also shared a statement, saying that she remained with Fofana’s sisters along with two social workers.

Stating that Fofana’s grandfather felt guilty, Murphy said that he former was also in shock and added:

“She (Matenjay) said, ‘It’s Mothers’ Day, I’m a little tired, I don’t want to go to the park or the beach.’ And Grandpa said, ‘I’ll come with you I guess,’ and so he feels very guilty, which is heartbreaking for him.”

Mohamed Fofana’s family members also pleaded for help

While Mohamed Fofana went missing, his family members also joined the authorities to find anything about the little kid’s whereabouts. Fofana’s mother Matenjay also made a request to everyone with tears in her eyes and said:

“Please help me. If someone has Mohamed, I need Mohamed. Please help me. He’s autistic, he doesn’t talk. Please, please.”

Matenjay and Fofana’s grandfather also released two pictures of Mohamed, saying that he was autistic and could not speak. Mohamed was a student of Boston Public Schools and they also shared a statement, expressing their grief over Fofana’s disappearance.

As mentioned earlier, authorities have launched an investigation into the death of four-year-old Mohamed.

