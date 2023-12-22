Where did the propane truck crash? Viral video of explosion sparks concerns as driver sustains severe burns

On Thursday night, December 21, an 18-wheel propane truck carrying combustible material was struck at the Maple Avenue bridge in Glenville. After that, the vehicle set off a massive explosion that wounded the driver, according to Town Supervisor Christopher Koetzle.

Sylvester Basil Jr., the truck driver from Texas, was sent to the Westchester Medical Centre after suffering third-degree burns to his face and hands. According to the National Grid outage map, the explosion also caused a power outage that affected the nearby area, leaving nearly 1,200 citizens without electricity.

In the video of the propane truck explosion that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), a train could be seen crossing the bridge amid a large blaze. Once the video went public, netizens showed concern for the driver's safety. Many X users also showed gratitude as the driver was safe after the accident.

The driver of the Propane truck is alive, and the situation is currently under control

According to Spectrum News 1, at approximately 6.45 pm on Thursday, a massive fireball was visible from the top of the bridge. According to officials, witnesses reportedly saw flames rising nearly 200 feet into the sky.

The initial investigation revealed that the truck was traveling north when the driver struck the bridge after failing to notice the height warning signs. The driver, Basil, was delivering something from Pennsylvania to a place an hour or so north of the collision.

After the accident, the driver walked himself to the ambulance, according to police, as reported by News Channel 13. The fire was put out quickly with several state agencies, hazmat teams, and departments from Saratoga and Schenectady counties working on the scene.

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle told Times Now World that the crash happened shortly after 6.30 pm.

“It was a significant explosion,” Koetzle said.

According to Koetzle, the fire was going strong. However, he said he didn't think the neighborhood sustained any harm.

Meanwhile, netizens were concerned about the safety of the truck driver. The footage of the incident, which went viral on the X, garnered a lot of reactions from internet users. They took to the comment section of @rawsalerts, which uploaded the video of the incident on X.

Authorities claim that even though there haven't been as many accidents on this bridge as on the Glenridge Road bridge, there is still a risk. Hence, to enable the removal of the tractor-trailer, ensure the accident scene is safe, and complete the investigation, Maple Avenue will be blocked for an indefinite period.