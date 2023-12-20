Where did the Action News' Chopper 6 crash? Investigation underway as pilot and photographer found dead

Two people were killed when a local news chopper piloted by Philadelphia ABC station WPVI crashed on Tuesday night, December 19, in a southern New Jersey wooded region, according to the station. Regarding the same, an investigation is currently in progress.

According to WPVI, the pilot and photographer were inside the chopper when it crashed in a Burlington County wooded area. They were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore and were the only two people in the seven-seater aircraft. WPVI said the collision occurred in Washington Township at Quaker Bridge, Atsion Road, and Middle Road just after 8 p.m.

The crash occurred approximately 40 miles southeast of Philadelphia. Just after midnight, off Mullica River Road, the wreckage was discovered by New Jersey State Police deep into the 192 square miles of the forest. According to the station, the site is challenging to access because of its location in the woods.

The names of the pilot and the photographer of the chopper have not been revealed yet

Both the pilot and the photographer died (Image via Associated Press)

According to George Fedorczyk, the head of the New Jersey State Park Police, the chopper was reported missing to the New Jersey State Park Service at 10:50 p.m. An officer discovered a debris field around 12:02 a.m., he added.

Family members are still being informed about the helicopter crash, but the crew members' names have not been made public. According to WPVI, they have a lengthy history with the station and have been a member of the Action News team for many years.

Near the crash site, WPVI reporter Katherine Scott stated that Chopper 6 and its operators played a crucial role in their news-gathering operations by accessing areas inaccessible by ground.

As Eyewitness News has reported, Scott further said,

“Our hearts are just broken for these men. They're broken for their families. We just can't believe this has happened."

The region where the wreckage was found is a component of the New Jersey Pinelands, a million-acre wilderness area with dense forests, rivers, and uncommon plant species that spans more than seven counties.

Eyewitness News reported that New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk stated,

"Due to the remote location of the scene and the limited visibility, it was determined at that point that the investigation would be suspended until sometime after daybreak. Know that our thoughts are with the pilots, their families and the media community."

A Philadelphia television station's chopper shot a video of the helicopter's wreckage. Flames emerged from the wreckage as investigators searched through the aircraft's remains.

At 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash scene and assumed command of the investigation.

According to Action News, reporter Maggie Kent spoke with coworkers of the crew members at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Addressing the pilot and the photographer, she said,

"They are described as the best guys that you would want to know, on the job for decades. They are highly skilled in what they do. They loved their craft."

The 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR was leased by 6abc from U.S. Helicopters Inc. Before it crashed, the last time it was spotted was in the air over Wharton State Forest.

The family has communicated with the U.S. Helicopters Inc. What led to the collision is still unknown.