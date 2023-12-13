What happened to Peyton Shaw? 17-year-old killed in a three-car Waverly, NY accident

17-year-old Peyton Shaw, A Waverly High School student, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the Tompkins County Town of Newfield. Apart from Shaw, another individual who had graduated from the same school, also sustained injuries in the crash, which took place on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

According to authorities, Peyton was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the fatal crash, which took place on West Danby Road (state Route 34) near Piper Road in Newfield, as per Stargazette. Police revealed the vehicles that crashed included a Toyota Yaris, a Cadillac CT6, and a Jeep Patriot.

Waverly School Superintendent Eric Knolles expressed their condolences to Peyton's family.

Peyton Shaw was the victim of a fatal crash that took place in Waverly

Authorities responded to the crash on West Danby Road near Piper Road in the town of Newfield, at about 12:56 pm local time, on December 12, Tuesday. This came after they allegedly received a report about a horrific car crash.

Upon their arrival, they discovered Peyton Shaw, who was pronounced dead on the scene. They also found 18-year-old Dale T. Beeman, who sustained severe injuries. Apart from these two teenagers, they also found 40-year-old Aristopher D. Bo and 29-year-old Stephen M. Lucente.

WNBF reported that police shed light on the chain of events that possibly led to the fatal crash. The Toyota Yaris and a Jeep Patriot were allegedly heading north on West Danby Road. The Jeep Patriot stopped as a car in front of it was taking a turn and the Toyota Yaris collided into it. The Toyota Yaris then reportedly drove ahead and crashed into the Cadillac CT6.

Law enforcement officials later revealed details about the individual in the cars. While Peyton Shaw was a passenger in the Toyota Yaris, Beeman was driving it. The Jeep Patriot was driven by Aristopher and Lucente was operating the Cadillac CT6.

The deceased victim, Peyton Shaw, reportedly loved basketball

While Peyton was declared dead on the scene, Beeman was airlifted and taken to a hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. Aristopher and Lucente were not admitted to any hospital at the time. As per Stargazette, school Superintendent Eric Knolles said:

"Peyton was a huge piece of the Waverly School District and community and her loss will impact all of us."

They added:

"The district will have counseling available for students and adults alike with support from neighboring schools and the GST BOCES. We ask that you direct your prayers and support around the Shaw family."

The deceased victim loved basketball and was reportedly a senior at the school. They were also a second-team Interscholastic Athletic Conference all-star last season. Beeman, the driver of the car Peyton Shaw was in, graduated from Waverly High School in 2022.

The case is currently under investigation and more information about the same is awaited.